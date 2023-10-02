Classic American Tales Return in Two Locations This Month

In October, the nonprofit Classic American Tales will be at The Dormer House in Cape May and End of the Road Theater in North Cape May, before taking shows on the road.

Only two more "Tales" are scheduled for The Dormer House, an historic B&B located at 800 Columbia Avenue. If it’s raining, "Tales" will not be on the porch as usual, but will go inside. For only $12.00, cash at the door, guests are treated to lemonade, tasty homemade treats, and stories. Those staying at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free. Since June, "Tales" has occurred almost every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at The Dormer House.

On October 5, Suzanne Dawson will continue to read highlights from Marion Davies' autobiography, "The Times We Had." She began reading from this "tell-all" book for "Tales" in July, and will continue on, diving more into Davies' relationship with William Randolph Hearst and his castle at San Simeon. Dawson has performed in NYC, for regional theaters and in national tours, and appeared many times for East Lynne Theater Company including "Arsenic and Old Lace" and last summer's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman."

Gayle Stahlhuth and Phil Pizzi read Ghost Stories by Mary Wilkins Freeman and others on October 12. As ELTC's producing artistic director for 23 years, Stahlhuth produced over 120 shows, and directed most of them. In the past few years, she was in ELTC's "Who Am I This Time?" and "Arsenic and Old Lace." Pizzi

began his career in broadcasting at WCMC AM/FM in Wildwood in 1977. In 2018, he retired as the host of "The Morning Show" on 98.7-FM The Coast, WCZT. He's performed for Sea Isle Players and his shows for ELTC include "Why Marry?" and several Sherlock Holmes radio-style mysteries.

Reservations for "Tales at the Dormer House" are appreciated, and are made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com.

The next two events, find CAT at End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May.

For those who wish to pursue their passion for theater by immersing themselves into an acting workshop conducted by Gayle Stahlhuth, the date is Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. This includes acting games, movement, improvisation, and scene study. All levels of experience welcomed, for ages 17 - 97.

On Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m., CAT presents "Poe by Candlelight." In 2015, Stahlhuth started this popular program at ELTC, and like last year, Matt Baxter Luceno will once again be reading tales by the master of the macabre with her. Other ELTC credits for Baxter include "Arsenic and Old Lace," and two world premieres, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," based on the classic tale, and "A Year in the Trenches" about World War I. His NYC credits include "The Winter’s Tale," directed by Everett Quinton and "Chemistry of Love" at LaMama. Regional credits include the two-hander "Dancing Lessons" at ARC Stages in Pleasantville, NY. The price of admission also includes cider and Halloween candy. Feel free to bring in stronger beverages and other food choices.

Tickets for both events are $20 and may be purchased through Click Here, e-mail JenniferSwain@endoftheroadtheater.com, or phone 609-536-9393.

"Poe by Candlelight" goes to the Lewes Public Library, like it did last year, on Sunday, October 29, where already over 250 seats have been reserved. On Sunday, November 18 at 1:30 p.m., Stahlhuth will present a reading of her one-woman play on Edna Ferber for the National Council of Jewish Women in Edison, NJ. Next spring, acting and playwriting workshops are already scheduled for the Cape May area.

Details about CAT events can be found at ClassicAmericanTales.org, by e-mailing ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com or calling 609-884-5898. Since CAT is a nonprofit organization, it accepts donations for general operating support as well as for The Lee O’Connor Memorial Fund to help with the creation of dressing rooms and storage space at the AME Church in Cape May. CAT intends to tell America’s stories one tale at a time.