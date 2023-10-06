Classic American Acting Workshop to Take Place at End of the Road Theater This Month

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

For those who wish to pursue their passion for theater from the performer's perspective, Classic American Tales (CAT) is offering an acting workshop on Wednesday, October 18 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road, in North Cape May, NJ. The workshop is for ages 17 on up, and all levels of experience are welcomed.  The leader, Gayle Stahlhuth, will cater the class around the group, but plans to include acting games, movement, improvisation, and scene study. 

Gayle Stahlhuth, who recently founded CAT after having been the producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years, has conducted acting workshops at universities, libraries, on Ute Reservations, for Road Scholars (formerly Elderhostel), and for Theatre for a New Audience and Plays for Living, both in NYC. She started conducting in-school residencies for public schools in Cape May County in 2000 and started ELTC's Summer Theater Workshop in 2006. 

The cost is $20.00 and reservations are strongly suggested and greatly appreciated. For tickets, visit Click Here, e-mail JenniferSwain@endoftheroadtheater.com, or phone 609-536-9393. 

Meanwhile, CAT's final "Tales at the Dormer House" is on Thursday, October 12 at 4:00 p.m. featuring Phil Pizzi and Stahlhuth reading ghost stories.  On Wednesday, October 25 at End of the Road Theater, Stahlhuth, along with Matt Baxter Luceno, will read stories by the master of the macabre for "Poe by Candlelight." 

Visit ClassicAmericanTales.org to learn more about CAT, e-mail ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com, or call 609-884-5898. CAT intends to tell America's stories one tale at a time.

Classic American Acting Workshop to Take Place at End of the Road Theater This Month
