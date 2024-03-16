Video: Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Wishes Audiences A Happy St. Patrick's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The incredible bugs of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO, coming to the Prudential Center June 20-22 and UBS Arena August 15-18, are sending you the luck of the Irish this Saint Patrick’s Day with a special wish below!

Cirque du Soleil's OVO will visit both Newark and Belmont Park/Elmont. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It’s love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye—and the feeling is mutual.

OVO will perform in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center from June 20-22, 2024 and in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15-18, 2024.



