Chris Pinnella Will Perform SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Axelrod PAC

Take a journey back to 1966 with vocal powerhouse Chris Pinnella as he performs the iconic “Sinatra at the Sands” album in its entirety, backed by a 14-piece big band. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center.

“Sinatra at the Sands” is the definitive portrait of Frank Sinatra in the '60s. The shows were recorded at the historic Sands Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. Backed by New Jersey’s own Count Basie and his orchestra and conducted by Quincy Jones, it was Sinatra at his best.

Pinnella will perform signature Sinatra tunes including ‘Fly Me to The Moon,’ ‘Come Fly With Me,’ and ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin.’ The concert also features several audio recordings of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, cracking jokes and setting up songs as Pinnella and his band effortlessly segue into the live arrangements. At the conclusion of the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra classics, such as ‘New York, New York,’ ‘The Lady is a Tramp,’ and ‘My Way.’

“This album to me is definitive Sinatra, meaning everything about this record and these live recordings that make up the album is perfect,” said Pinnella. “You simply can’t do better than having Count Basie at the piano with his orchestra, and then adding in iconic arranger, producer, and conductor Quincy Jones leading the band. It’s just magic!”

A New Jersey native, Pinnella began his professional career at the age of 16 after an audition for Father Alphonse Stephenson. Since then, he has performed with the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea on and off throughout his career. He recently toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling arena rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra as one of the group’s lead singers. He has also headlined at prestigious New York City jazz clubs such as Feinstein’s 54 Below, Birdland, and the Rainbow Room.

Pinnella said that when he was growing up, his grandparents always had Sinatra’s music playing in their house.

“I think it seeped into me,” he said. “Sinatra as an interpreter of songs is a genius. The way he relates to a lyric and sings on it has always been why he continues to endure. The music, the band, and the connection to the audience – this concert has the definitive version of each Sinatra hit.”

Although Pinnella seamlessly captures the essence of Frank Sinatra, he stresses that he is by no means an impersonator.

“This show is me singing Sinatra’s songs with his charts plus a big band,” he said. “We honor him by keeping his legacy and his music alive with the hope that future generations keep it going,”

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park (Ocean Township), just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, and parking is free.

Photo Credit: Kenny Bieber