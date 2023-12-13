Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Chris Pinnella Brings CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK to the Vogel

The singer along with his orchestra will take the stage at The Vogel for 2 performances on Saturday December 16th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Dec. 13, 2023

Chris Pinnella Brings CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK to the Vogel

This December join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 15-Piece Orchestra, as they ring in the holiday season at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts, with all your favorite Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits!  The singer along with his orchestra will take the stage at The Vogel for 2 performances on Saturday December 16th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

 

Pinnella, a NJ native, who has shared the stage with Julie Andrews and toured and recorded with the platinum selling arena rock locomotive known as Trans-Siberian Orchestra is on a mission to spread holiday cheer through music. “Christmastime is always a musical equalizer. Suddenly genre doesn't matter. Really, at the end of the day everyone has core memories and connections to this amazing catalogue of music,” says Chris.

 

Last year's surprise special guests included Mara Justine (who is currently on this season of The Voice) joining Pinnella for a gospel arrangement of ‘The First Noel' complete with backup singers. Returning this year will be the young phenom Brayden Morgan, who brought the house down last year joining Pinnella on the David Foster, Carole Bayer Sager classic, ‘The Prayer'. 

 

Expect to hear staple versions of hits like ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town', ‘Silver Bells', ‘This Christmas' and ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) to classics like ‘The Christmas Song', ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and ‘Jingle Bells' to Pinnella's epic takes on ‘Emmanuel', ‘It Came Upon A Midnight Clear', 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over) and of course the Leonard Cohen masterpiece ‘Hallelujah' and so many more.

 

This year's group of stellar musicians includes Michael Gilch on Piano, Danny Borg on Drums, Paul Cuffari on Upright Bass, Mark Cocheo on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar with Greg Grispart on Saxophone and John Martin on Trumpet. Rounding out the group will be Lourdes Rosales on Violin, Kate Goddard on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola, and Natalie Spehar on Cello. Background vocals for both performances will be skillfully handled by the supremely talented Emily Grove and Khadijah Mohammed.

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Red Bank plays The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday December 16th for 2 performances at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets range from $59, $49, $39 and are available via Ticketmaster or The Basie Box Office by calling (732) 842-9000


Recommended For You