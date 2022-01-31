Centenary University To Host Talk With Award-Winning Critic Stephen Whitty and Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Ken Mandel 

Centenary University will be hosting a Film Talk with award-winning film critic Stephen Whitty and Emmy Award winning and Academy Award nominated filmmaker Ken Mandel. This talk will take place on Thursday, February 3 at 6:00 pm in the Kutz Black Box Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University.

Stephen Whitty is a nationally read and award -winning journalist with more than 30 years of experience. He has worked for the Star-Ledger, the New York Daily News, Entertainment Weekly, the Times-Picayune, the Plain Dealer, the San Jose Mercury News, Fortune.com, and multiple other publications as well as authored "The Alfred Hitchcock Encyclopedia". Whitty works as an instructor at NYU and Baruch, a lecturer at Montclair State and Rutgers, and a speaker at the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Arts and the Museum of the Moving Image. Stephen Whitty also hosts the Bryant Park and NY Film Critics series and special presentations by the Screen Actos Guild, and Writers Guild and New York Film Festival.

Ken Mandel's film career began in 1981 with his first independent project, a short film cut to original music, titled "Working Class Girls". When MTV was first starting up, Mandel used short films as his calling card to become one of the first independent music video directors in the US. Shortly after, Mandel changed his focus from music videos to commercial and corporate productions for Sony, Coco-Cola, Campbell Soup, Pizza Hut, and more. Ken Mandel has worked on numerous projects including "Frida Kahlo: A Ribbon Around a Bomb", "A Fight to the Finish: Stories of Polio", "On Solid Ground", "Debakey", and "The Mountain: A Song of Hope". Mandel is currently working on a series of short films and a long form documentary for Scottish Rite for Children.

This Film Talk will take place on Thursday, February 3 at 6:00 pm in the Kutz Black Box Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. This event is sponsored by the Warren County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs and is open to the public and free to attend. Seating is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information about this event, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.