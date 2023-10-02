Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory to Return for 2023-2024 Season With SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory will return for the 2023-2024 season with a production of Six Rounds of Vengeance by Qui Nguyen. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

In post-apocalyptic "Lost Vegas," a young gunslinger named Jess December enlists the help of a mysterious samurai cowboy to help avenge the murder of her sister. However, the gang they'll be going against has powers that go beyond just gunpowder and steel. To get revenge, they may have to become just as bloodthirsty as the monsters they're facing. A classic Qui Nguyen play, Six Rounds of Vengeance blends a spaghetti western with his signature post-apocalyptic spin, adding in martial arts, puppetry, and comic book camp.

The cast of Six Rounds of Vengeance is includes: Olivia Tomlin, Malakii Layton, Connor McCrea, Samantha Molle, Luis Rodriguez, Danny Paternina, Claire Finegan, James Brandes, Matt Steen, Erin Clark, Viviana Mendez, Mark Squindo, Madison Rhine, & Christopher Rice. All of whom are Centenary University students, with students also making up a large portion of the creative and stage management team as a part of the NEXTstage Repertory, CSC's all student performance division. In addition to being a part of the NEXTstage Repertory, these students become a part of CSC's Professional Theatre Company. Unlike many professional theatres located on college and university campuses, Centenary students play an active and vital role in all professional productions from cast to crew, participating in all facets of production. Students are thereby provided with networking opportunities with artists who come to work with CSC throughout the year. These opportunities allow them to make important personal connections with working professionals.

Directing the students in their production is Christopher Young. Chris also serves as the General Manager for Centenary Stage Company and as an adjunct faculty member for the theatre department teaching Stage Combat and Acting for the Camera. Chris also served as the Centenary Stage Company Marketing and Social Media Manager for 5 years. He is an M.F.A. graduate from the Professional Actor Training Program of Ohio University. While at Ohio University, Chris performed in several main stage and Studio Productions including, Holiday, Proof, Dianna of Dobson, The Idiot, Spike Heels and the world premiere workshop of War is F**king Awesome by NYC's Vampire Cowboys. Chris spent two summer seasons, 2010 and 2012, as a company actor with the Monomoy Theatre in Chatham, Massachusetts. In 2011, Chris was a resident actor with the Oxford Shakespeare Festival in Oxford, Mississippi and the title character in Valley Young Company's production of Hamlet in New Brunswick, Canada. Other credits include work with Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, 12 Miles West Theatre Co., Alliance Repertory Theatre and Vampire Cowboys (NYC). CSC credits include: Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Learned Ladies, Start Down, The Nether, Harvey, The Liar and Quartermaine's Terms. Recent film credits include: Hunter's Weekend, My Dad and Bob Todd, Hotel (winner Best Actor, Atlantic City Cinefest and streaming on Amazon Prime), Jess Archer Vs. (streaming on Amazon Prime) and Star Crossed Lovers (streaming on Amazon Prime). Chris is an alumnus of Centenary University where he earned a B.A. in Theatre with a concentration in performance and a member of Actor's Equity Association.

Tickets for Six Rounds of Vengeance are $17.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 13 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, October 15 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, October 16 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.