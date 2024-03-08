Centenary Stage Company's Concert Series Continues With the Tartan Terrors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s concert series will enter the spring season with a concert performance from the Tartan Terrors on March 14th at 7:30 PM in the Sitnik Theatre.

The Tartan Terrors are their own blend of musical stylings mixing traditional Celtic folklore, dance, and humor all with a twist of Rock and Roll. Their band features classic bagpipes and fiddle, driving drum tones, and signature guitar styles.

The band prides themselves on their mission of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played stages across North America, including The Iridium, Times Square, NYC, Daryl’s House Club, Pawling, NY, Freeman Arts Pavilion, Selbyville, DE, Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival, Florence, MA, and The Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Dunedin, FL. They have also appeared on television such as ABC’s Good Morning America.

The band features members Ian Irmisch (Bodhran, Emcee) who also is a co-founder of the group, Peter McArthur (Bagpipes, Whistle, Vocals), Emily Yarascavitch (Fiddle, Stepdance, Vocals), Charlie McKittrick (Drums, Vocals), Phill Hood (Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Vocals), Chris Kerba (Bodhran, Acoustic Guitar, Vocals), and Jake Saenz (Bass Guitar, Vocals).

For this performance in Hackettstown, the band will also be joined on stage by a group of young local dancers from a nearby dance studio. The dancers will be featured throughout the performance with the band.

The Tartan Terrors performance will take place on Thursday March 14. The performance will begin at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $30.00 for all seats. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the performance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.