Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company presents Disney's The Little Mermaid. Performances will run November 24 – December 10 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

The cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid will include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes Arianna Cocioppa as Ariel, Luis Rodriguez as Prince Eric, Na'Jee Tariq as Sebastian, Gabe Argate as Scuttle, Katie O'Shea as Flounder, Cassandra Lindeblad as Ursula, Megan Schmiedhauser as Flotsam, Danny Sims as Jetsam, Johnathan Lindeblad as Chef Louis, James Russo as Grimsby, and Patrick Cogan as King Triton. The cast also features Amanda Ackerman, Kayla Chirip, Audrey Jantzen, Maya Mills, Kylie Smith, and Kayla Yepez as Mersisters; and James Brandes, Erin Clark, Claire Finegan, Kennedy Kelly, Samantha Molle, Sabrina Olivieri, Isabella Pepe, Madison Rhine, Christopher Rice, Mark Squindo, Matthew Steen, Jacoby Stewart, Michaela Thiessen, Kai Vialva, and Damien Vince as the ensemble.

Co-Directing and Choreographing this production of Disney's The Little Mermaid are Lea Antolini-Lid and Michael Restaino.

Lea Antolini-Lid received her BMA in classical voice from the University of the Arts and her MFA in acting from Brandeis University where she also had the opportunity to teach movement for the actor under the tutelage of Susan Dibble. She has performed professionally in NYC and in cities on the east coast. Lea traveled to China with Nai - Ni Chen Dance to teach at Kunming University. She is also a founding member and managing director of the XY DANCE PROJECT. Antolini is a member in training with Blessed Unrest Theater Company in NYC, and a member of AEA. She also serves as Director of CSC's Young Audience Series Tour and Producer of the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Series.

Michael Restaino is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide. Currently serving as the Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global, Michael oversees all productions at sea, internationally. In addition to his role at RWS, Michael is the founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, one of the leading cabaret companies in New York City. Michael's leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, an emerging professional theater company focused on becoming a hub for artistic expression and innovation. As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry. Most recently Michael directed CSC's summer production of Rock of Ages.

Performance dates and times for Disney's The Little Mermaid are Thursdays, November 30 and December 7 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, November 24 and December 1 and 8 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, November 25 and December 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, November 26 and December 3 and 10 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Friday November 24, Wednesday November 29, Saturday December 2, and Wednesday December 6. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. The preview matinee performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid on November 24 will also feature a special offer for Hackettstown Residents with proof of address.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.