Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration for Spring 2022 Dance Conservatory

Centenary Stage Company will be offering 2 sessions, one six-week and one eight-week, of the Spring 2022 Conservatory of Dance to take place during the 2022 Spring Semester. The first session will run January 24 to March 7, and will feature Ballet I, Ballet II, Contemporary Dance, Modern I, Modern II, and Dance for Theatre. The second will run from March 14 to May 2, and will feature Modern I, Modern II, Tap I, and Tap II. Registration for the Conservatory of Dance is $130.00 for 1 class per week, $195.00 for 2 classes per week, and $275.00 for 3 classes per week per person. Prior dance experience is required. The program is appropriate for ages 14 and older. The registration deadline for both classes is January 24. For more information, or to register for the class go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.

The classes available for the first session will be Ballet I and II on Mondays from 4:00-5:20 pm taught by Erin Usawicz, Contemporary Dance on Tuesdays from 6:00-7:20 pm taught by Jillian Petrie, Modern I and II on Tuesdays from 4:00-5:40 pm taught by Maureen Gelnnon, and Dance for Theatre Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:00-1:10 pm taught by Lea Antolini-Lid.

The second session will feature Modern I and II on Tuesdays from 6:00-7:20 pm taught by Maureen Glennon and Tap I and II on Tuesdays from 4:00-5:10 pm taught by Jeff Foote.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is for ages 14 and older and will have one six-week and one eight-week session. The first session will run January 24 until March 7, and the second session will run March 14 until May 2. The deadline to register for both sessions is January 24, and prior dance experience is required. Tuition for 1 class per week is $130.00, for 2 classes per week $195.00, and for 3 classes per week $275.00 per person. Tuition is non-refundable and YPW students receive a 50% discount on all classes. For more information, or to register, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.