Centenary Stage Company Announces 2024 Women Playwrights Series Finalists Slated For Readings In April

Centenary Stage Company’s Women Playwrights Series returns this spring with three brand-new play readings. Readings will take place on Wednesdays throughout April at 7:00 pm in the Sitnik and Kutz Theatres of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

The Women Playwright Series readings are free to attend with donations welcome, advanced reservations have a $5.00 fee. Centenary Stage Company will also offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performances. Live stream access is free to participate with donations appreciated.

The 2023-24 Women Playwrights Series:

Abigail by Sarah Tuft – What happens when at out-of-town tryout of “The Crucible” – helmed by a once legendary director making his comeback and funded by his renowned actress wife – casts an arrogant veteran theatre actor opposite a beauty influencer with absolutely no experience! A lot!! In 2024, the search for truth in the role of Abigail Williams puts Arthur Miller’s classic on trial. Abigail by Sarah Tuft will be presented on Wednesday April 10th at 7:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre.

Wasabia by Wendy Herlich – When fiercely independent Vivian gets a knock on her door from Carla, a young hospice volunteer desperate to shine, the two strike up an unlikely and un forgettable friendship. Ener Val (Valium) and Di (Digoxin), who lend a hand in exploring life’s choices. Through a series of red carpet rants, Lifetime interviews, and a truly unique game show, Vivian and Carla help each other in making some life-altering decisions. Wasabia by Wendy Herlich will be presented on Wednesday, April 17th at 7:00 pm in the Kutz Blackbox Theatre.

For A Brighter Tomorrow by Sophia Naylor – In 1974 both Cosmonauts Dmitri and Yuri are aboard a secret Soviet space station, a tiny capsule, miles from earth. As the cosmonauts argue the mundane intricacies of life - particularly to woo Pat Nixon – they’re interrupted by an urgent radio message. Suddenly the fate of the world rests in the hands of these two unlikely heroes, who must do everything in their power to discover the truth and ultimately determine the right thing to do. For A Brighter Tomorrow by Sophia Naylor will be presented on Wednesday, April 24th at 7:00 pm in the Kutz Blackbox Theatre.

Centenary Stage Company’s Women Playwrights Series since 1992 has featured the work of more than 80 emerging playwrights from around the country and helped to develop their work. The program has also taken over 20 plays to full production from the series, including more than 21 World Premieres. Led by program director Catherine Rust, for over 30 years, and now helmed by Mikaela Kafka, the Women Playwrights Series offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience – a critical part of the development process. The program has provided a working platform for the under-served voices of women writing the theatre. Lively talkbacks with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award and receives a full production in the following main-stage season with CSC.

Tickets and More Information

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances.

The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.