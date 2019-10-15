Cent. Stage Co. Presents Special Encore Run of NUNSENSE

Centenary Stage Company in partnership with the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center present a special encore presentation of Nunsense. The limited engagement runs October 25 through October 27. Performances will take place on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 pm. All performances will be held at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center at 8000 Fellowship Road Basking Ridge, NJ. For more information or to purchase tickets visit fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or call (866) 307 - 8532.

With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin Nunsense follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken. After the sisters discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of their fellow sisters, they find themselves in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium which is currently set up for the eight-grade production of "Grease". Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.

The Centenary Stage Company production of Nunsense was originally produced as part of Centenary Stage Company's 2019 Summer Musical Theatre Series. Reprising their roles for this special engagement are Ali Rose Harton as Sister Mary Hubert, Brianna Morris as Sister Mary Leo, Rach Phelan as Sister Mary Amnesia, Megan Schmiedhauser as Sister Robert Anne and Angelina Taystra returns to the production as Sister Mary Regina.

Tickets for the encore presentation of Nunsense at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center range from $31.50 to $45.00 with discounts available for seniors & students. For more information or to purchase tickets visit fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or call (866) 307 - 8532.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd and Premiere Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You