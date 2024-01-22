CelloGayageum, Combining Music Of East And West, To Perform At Stockton PAC

The performance will take place on February 4th.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 2 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

CelloGayageum, Combining Music Of East And West, To Perform At Stockton PAC

East meets West in the unique and intercultural musical duo CelloGayageum, consisting of cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Gayageum player Dayoung Yoon. Experience the seamless blending of two cultures through the duo's music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

The idea to create CelloGayageum came from the two artists' visit to the "Pavillon of Unification" in Berlin, Germany. By blending the musical cultures and instruments of the Italian cello and the Korean gayageum, they create a harmonious symbiosis in both sound and style.

Since its formation in 2016, CelloGayageum has received recognition and awards, including the Soorim Culture Prize, as well as a grant from the Seoul Foundation of Arts and Culture to produce its first album "South Wave, North Wind."

In addition to the duo's musical pursuits, CelloGayageum is also committed to sharing a love of traditional South Korean music with a wider audience. By performing for a broad audience and serving as cultural ambassadors, CelloGayageum is helping to promote the traditional music culture of South Korea to the world.

The duo will continue this education by offering a student matinee show at no cost for educational groups at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

This engagement of CelloGayageum is made possible through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 show are $30 for the general public; $28 for senior citizens; $25 for Stockton University alumni; $20 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For the Feb. 5 student matinee: The Stockton University Performing Arts Center strives to bring performing arts experiences to the local educational community. This performance is offered to educational groups at no cost. To reserve seats, contact the Box Office Tues-Fri 10 am-3 pm at (609) 652-9000 or Joe at (609) 652-4608 Joseph.Heim@stockton.edu.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March Photo
NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March

 NJPAC will welcome Batman in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and more in March! Learn more about the upcoming shows below!

2
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre Photo
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre

Celebrate Valentines Day with a story of love, loss, friendship, and hope under the magical light of Aurora Borealis at The Blue Moon Theatre by seeing 'Almost, Maine' by John Cariani.

3
Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCCs Kelsey Theatre This Month Photo
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Experience Arthur Miller's powerful drama 'All My Sons' at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. Explore themes of morality, guilt, and responsibility during World War II.

4
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classi Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classics

Experience the magic of Roxey Ballet's Spring 2024 season, featuring captivating performances of and Carnival of the Animals.

More Hot Stories For You

NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon TheatreTake A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This MonthArthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month
Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert SeriesRosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series

Videos

Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse
Gateway Playhouse (1/25-1/25)Tracker
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
Annie in New Jersey Annie
State Theatre New Jersey (2/02-2/04)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
Sunday in the Park with George in New Jersey Sunday in the Park with George
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (3/08-3/24)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You