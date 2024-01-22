CelloGayageum, Combining Music Of East And West, To Perform At Stockton PAC

East meets West in the unique and intercultural musical duo CelloGayageum, consisting of cellist Sol Daniel Kim and Gayageum player Dayoung Yoon. Experience the seamless blending of two cultures through the duo's music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

The idea to create CelloGayageum came from the two artists' visit to the "Pavillon of Unification" in Berlin, Germany. By blending the musical cultures and instruments of the Italian cello and the Korean gayageum, they create a harmonious symbiosis in both sound and style.

Since its formation in 2016, CelloGayageum has received recognition and awards, including the Soorim Culture Prize, as well as a grant from the Seoul Foundation of Arts and Culture to produce its first album "South Wave, North Wind."

In addition to the duo's musical pursuits, CelloGayageum is also committed to sharing a love of traditional South Korean music with a wider audience. By performing for a broad audience and serving as cultural ambassadors, CelloGayageum is helping to promote the traditional music culture of South Korea to the world.

The duo will continue this education by offering a student matinee show at no cost for educational groups at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

This engagement of CelloGayageum is made possible through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 show are $30 for the general public; $28 for senior citizens; $25 for Stockton University alumni; $20 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For the Feb. 5 student matinee: The Stockton University Performing Arts Center strives to bring performing arts experiences to the local educational community. This performance is offered to educational groups at no cost. To reserve seats, contact the Box Office Tues-Fri 10 am-3 pm at (609) 652-9000 or Joe at (609) 652-4608 Joseph.Heim@stockton.edu.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.