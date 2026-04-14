CLUE: THE MUSICAL To Be Presented By Sussex County Community College

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CLUE: THE MUSICAL will be presented by Sussex County Community College Performing Arts from April 23 through April 25, 2026 in Newton, New Jersey. Based on the Parker Brothers board game, the musical invites audiences to help solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.

The production will incorporate audience participation, with attendees receiving clue sheets to assist in deducing the outcome as the story unfolds. The musical features book by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker, and Vinnie Martucci, and lyrics by Tom Chiodo.

The cast will include Jason Cahill as Mr. Boddy, Nadia Cameron as Mrs. Peacock, Forest Winegar as Professor Plum, Nina Bennett as Miss Scarlett, Chris Fett as Mr. Green, Antonella Ferrari as Mrs. White, Danielle DiBattista as the Detective, and Leo Watson as Colonel Mustard.

The production is directed by Professor Allison Ognibene, with music direction by Dr. Deb Gianuzzi and choreography by Professor Madison Washer. Costume design is by Professor Camille Fuller, projections are created by Professor Anthony Ur and his 3D class, properties are managed by Professor Gina Muth and her class, dramaturgy is by Professor Richard Lear, set construction is led by Professor Petecca, and sound design is by Tim O’Connor.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, students, and U.S. military, and $10 for Sussex County Community College students and alumni. Tickets are available online or at the door.