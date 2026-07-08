CLOSER THAN EVER Starring John Leone to Close Centenary Stage Company's SUMMERFEST

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Broadway veteran John Leone, an original cast member of Jersey Boys, will lead the cast of Centenary Stage Company's production of Maltby & Shire's Closer Than Ever, the finale of the theatre's 2026 SUMMERFEST season. Directed by award-winning director Sara Louise Lazarus, whose acclaimed career spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre, the intimate musical revue runs July 30 through August 9 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

Leone, whose Broadway credits also include Les Misérables, is joined by returning Centenary Stage Company favorites Julie Galorenzo and Cassie Krajcik, along with actor, singer, musician, and audiobook narrator Alex Perone, who makes his CSC debut. Together, the four-person ensemble brings David Shire and Richard Maltby, Jr.'s celebrated musical revue to life through a moving collection of songs exploring love, family, friendship, career, and the moments that shape our lives.

Featuring music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Closer Than Ever is widely regarded as one of musical theatre's finest contemporary revues. Rather than following a traditional narrative, the show unfolds through a series of humorous and heartfelt vignettes that capture the joys, challenges, and everyday moments that define the human experience.

Lazarus is a recipient of both MAC and Bistro Awards for Outstanding Direction and has directed productions featuring acclaimed performers including Kristin Chenoweth and Tovah Feldshuh. Her work has been seen throughout New York and across the country, and she has also taught and directed at Paper Mill Playhouse while leading master classes and workshops for Yale, Harvard, Penn State, and other respected institutions.

Performances will be held July 30 through August 9 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Tickets range from $30 to $35 for adults, with discounts available for students, children, and groups. Thursday evening performances feature CSC's popular Buy One, Get One Rush Ticket Special, available when purchased in person at the Box Office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of each Thursday performance.

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