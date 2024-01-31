CITY OF ANGELS Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Performances run from February 2nd-February 18th.

Friday February 2nd will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. City of Angels, a musical with a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, will be the second mainstage show of MMT's 2024 season.

Get ready to enter the musical noir world of 1940s Los Angeles, where Stine, a writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay and maintain his integrity in backstabbing Hollywood. Follow his fictional protagonist, private eye Stone, fighting to survive in a city of criminals and opportunists. The wit and glitzy showmanship of these parallel storylines result in a crowd-pleasing musical unlike any other, utilizing a clever design choice where Stine's world is in full color, while Stone's appears in black and white. Headlining this satirical musical comedy are two familiar MMT faces. Louis Palena will be playing writer Stine as Kyle Binkley takes on the role of detective Stone. Rounding out this cast of noir characters are Jen Gursky, Susan Keeth, Lauren Brader, David Whiteman, and many other MMT favorites! The winner of six Tony Awards in 1990, including Best Musical, Book, and Score, City of Angels features such beloved tunes as "With Every Breath I Take," "You Can Always Count on Me," and "You're Nothing Without Me."

Following a fundraising campaign over the past three months, this beautiful Cy Coleman score will be performed live by a band of local musicians led by Sue den Outer during the three-weekend run at MMT. City of Angels will run on the MMT stage from February 2nd-February 18th, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. For any MMT show, discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more. 




