CAT's TALES AT DORMER HOUSE is Now Playing in Cape May

Listen to stories by Chester Himes, O. Henry, Elsie Singmaster and Mark Twain while taking in the breeze on the porch of an historic bed and breakfast, drinking lemonade, and enjoying homemade desserts. It's all part of Classic American Tales' (CAT) popular "Tales at the Dormer House" in Cape May, NJ, every Thursday at 4:00 p.m through August 10.

The Dormer House is located at 800 Columbia Avenue and performances will occur regardless of the weather. If it's raining, "Tales" will be in the parlor. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

On July 27, the theme is BOYS BEHAVING BADLY with Stephanie Garrett reading Chester Himes' "Mama's Missionary Money" and Frank Smith presenting O. Henry's "The Ransom of Red Chief." Garrett was last on East Lynne Theater Company's (ELTC) stage in LOST ON THE Natchez Trace and Smith was ELTC's storyteller on "The Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," co-sponsored with Cape May MAC, for 10 years.

Michele LaRue presents tales from Elsie Singmaster's GETTYSBURG: STORIES OF THE RED HARVEST AND THE AFTERMATH (1913) on August 3. Along with performing at ELTC and other theaters, for over 25 years LaRue has performed throughout the country in her own one-person shows. Her late husband, Warren Kliewer, founded ELTC in 1980.

On August 10, Gayle Stahlhuth will read her one-woman play EVE'S DIARY based on the writings of Mark Twain. After 23 years serving as the producing artistic director of ELTC, Stahlhuth founded CAT to present story readings and plays about the human condition that have stood the test of time, as well as new works that relate to the many facets of what it means to be an "American." CAT intends to tell America's stories one tale at a time. Playwriting and acting workshops will also be offered.

"Tales at the Dormer House" have been going so well, that after a brief pause, they will resume from September 14 through October 12. Those performing include Suzanne Dawson reading from Marion Davies' autobiography, THE TIMES WE HAD, Megan Dean presenting a unique story by Katherine Anne Porter, and Phil Pizza and Gayle Stahlhuth reading ghost stories.

Reservations are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on ClassicAmericanTales.org.