CARRIE, THE MUSICAL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Carrie: The Musical Opens at Music Mountain Theatre for a Spooky Season Run

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 4 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See

CARRIE, THE MUSICAL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

CARRIE, THE MUSICAL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday October 6th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the thirteenth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season, and perfectly timed for the Halloween season!

Adapted from Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie, MMT is bringing this horror classic to the stage. Carrie: The Musical is set in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, and follows Carrie White, a lonely high school student who discovers she has telekinetic powers, and when pushed too far by the bullies in her life, from her classmates to her domineering mother, is not afraid to use them.

Marissa Spencer leads the cast of Carrie: The Musical, playing the title character while making her MMT stage debut. Lauren Brader, an MMT veteran, will also take the stage as Carrie's mother, Margaret White, who's misguided overprotectiveness of her daughter transcends into cruelty and outright abuse. This production of Carrie: The Musical is directed by Deven Miller and features many first-time MMT performers, as well as familiar faces that regular audience members will certainly recognize.

Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

Carrie: The Musical will run on the MMT stage from October 6th-October 22nd, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more. Learn more and reserve your seats: Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
12th Annual TD JAMES MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL Announced At NJPAC Photo
12th Annual TD JAMES MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL Announced At NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the line-up of the highly anticipated 12th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running from November 3-19, 2023.

2
Opera at Florham to Present MAYHEM IN OPERA This Month Photo
Opera at Florham to Present MAYHEM IN OPERA This Month

Opera at Florham will present 'Mayhem in Opera' featuring Brenna Markey, Soprano, Patrick Wilhelm, Baritone, and Artistic Director Mary Pinto. Join in for a star-packed concert of beloved star-crossed lovers, mistaken identity, and unrequited love-driven madness. Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

3
Art House Gallery to Present CONNECTIONS at the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio T Photo
Art House Gallery to Present CONNECTIONS at the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST)

Explore the compelling group exhibition 'Connections' at Art House Gallery during the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST). Delve into the visual interpretations of nine talented artists as they explore the bonds we build with others, objects, and ideas. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the profound effect of meaningful connections.

4
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at State Theatre New Jersey This Month Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

Catch the Broadway hit, Pretty Woman: The Musical, at State Theatre New Jersey. Experience the beloved romantic comedy on stage and get your tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ellington & Dvořák: New Worlds
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Child Support
Camden Rep (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pretty Woman
State Theatre New Jersey (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You