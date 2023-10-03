CARRIE, THE MUSICAL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Friday October 6th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. This will be the thirteenth mainstage show of MMT's 2023 season, and perfectly timed for the Halloween season!

Adapted from Stephen King's 1974 novel Carrie, MMT is bringing this horror classic to the stage. Carrie: The Musical is set in the small New England town of Chamberlain, Maine, and follows Carrie White, a lonely high school student who discovers she has telekinetic powers, and when pushed too far by the bullies in her life, from her classmates to her domineering mother, is not afraid to use them.

Marissa Spencer leads the cast of Carrie: The Musical, playing the title character while making her MMT stage debut. Lauren Brader, an MMT veteran, will also take the stage as Carrie's mother, Margaret White, who's misguided overprotectiveness of her daughter transcends into cruelty and outright abuse. This production of Carrie: The Musical is directed by Deven Miller and features many first-time MMT performers, as well as familiar faces that regular audience members will certainly recognize.

Carrie: The Musical features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

Carrie: The Musical will run on the MMT stage from October 6th-October 22nd, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more.