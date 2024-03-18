Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. Continues Centenary Stage Company's Spring Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s concert series continues with a performance by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Il Sont Partis Band on March 23rd at 8:00 pm.

Traveling the world Nationally and Internationally by his father's side, Reginald Durall, or Sir Reg, as his father would call him, began by playing the rubboard with the band at the age of 17Durall’s father just happened to be Buckwheat Zydeco, one of the foremost figures within zydeco music – a regional style developed in Southwest Louisiana by French Creole speakers, combining the sounds of the blues, R&B, soul and more into something new and unique. Seeing the talent in his son, Buckwheat Sr. insisted he open some of his headlining shows while touring, placing him on the Hammond B-3 organ, and strapping on his customed monogrammed accordion to play for the crowds before his father took the stage.

Dural would go on to tour with his father for decades, and when Buckwheat Sr. died in 2016 at age 68, he was already known to many as “Buckwheat Jr.” and he took the baton and kept the music going, playing the lead instrument of accordion and taking the seven-member Ils Sont Partis Band and its zydeco performances all around the world. As part of his father's “legendary” band, Buckwheat Jr. has shared the stage with some of the greats like Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Albert Collins, Dwight Yokem, David Hidalgo and Los Lobos, Buddy Guy and many, many more. He has performed for two inaugural balls honoring two United States presidents and is now a 3-time Grammy Award Winner, Emmy award winner, and five-time Grammy nominee. Most recently, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Il Sont Partis Band won a Grammy at the 2024 awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Together Buckwheat Zydeco Jr and The Legendary Il Sont Partis Band have performed over 2,500 shows and a host of television appearances such as David Letterman, CBS Morning News, & Good Morning America to name a few.

Tickets and More Information

The Buckwheat Zydeco performance will take on Saturday, March 23rd at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $30 for all seats.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.