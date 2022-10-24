Brook Arts Center Community Players Presents SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical on November 11-20, 2022, at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook NJ.

Seussical follows the entertaining adventures of Horton the Elephant who must protect his friends, in the tiny world of Whoville, from the naysayers of the Jungle of Nool. He is also entrusted with the task of guarding the abandoned egg of Amazing Mayzie. Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial. The powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant in this beautiful story, perfect for the kid in everyone.

Seussical runs from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 pm. Sunday performances are at 2 pm Tickets are available online at www.brookarts.org, and by phone at 732-469-7700.

Box Office Opens two hours prior to showtime for walk-up sales. All seats are reserved seating. Concessions, Bar, and Free Parking are available. The Brook Arts Center is located in historic downtown Bound Brook, NJ, one block from the Bound Brook Train station and a few short miles from Rt 22, 287, and 78.