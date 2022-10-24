Brook Arts Center Community Players Presents SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL
Seussical follows the entertaining adventures of Horton the Elephant who must protect his friends, in the tiny world of Whoville.
Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical on November 11-20, 2022, at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook NJ.
Seussical follows the entertaining adventures of Horton the Elephant who must protect his friends, in the tiny world of Whoville, from the naysayers of the Jungle of Nool. He is also entrusted with the task of guarding the abandoned egg of Amazing Mayzie. Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial. The powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant in this beautiful story, perfect for the kid in everyone.
Seussical runs from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 pm. Sunday performances are at 2 pm Tickets are available online at www.brookarts.org, and by phone at 732-469-7700.
Box Office Opens two hours prior to showtime for walk-up sales. All seats are reserved seating. Concessions, Bar, and Free Parking are available. The Brook Arts Center is located in historic downtown Bound Brook, NJ, one block from the Bound Brook Train station and a few short miles from Rt 22, 287, and 78.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Vivid Stage, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the Vivid Cabaret: “Lovers, Heroes and Villains” at 8:00 pm on November 12 at the Madison Community Arts Center.
Algonquin Announces Cast and Creative Team For A CHRISTMAS STORY
October 25, 2022
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its holiday show, A Christmas Story: The Musical.
Algonquin Arts Theatre Performers From MAN OF LA MANCHA Visits Sunnyside Manor For a Presentation
October 25, 2022
Live music and theater is back at Sunnyside Manor with a visit from the performers from Algonquin Arts Theatre's latest production, Man of La Mancha. This week, select cast members visited the stage at Sunnyside for a one-night presentation of classic songs and stories from Broadway.
Center Players of Freehold Presents Reading of FREE PALESTINE Next Month
October 25, 2022
Center Players of Freehold will host a new dramatic reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein’s explosive drama Free Palestine about academic freedom, political correctness and the perils of parenting on Sunday, November 6 at 2pm at Center Playhouse, 35 South Street, in downtown Freehold.
Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With CLUE
October 25, 2022
Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will present the zany, hilarious madcap comedy CLUE, opening on October 29.