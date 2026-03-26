Broadway Artists To Join 'Make A Difference Day' At Grover Cleveland Middle School

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Grover Cleveland Middle School in West Caldwell, New Jersey will host its seventh annual Make a Difference Day on March 27, 2026. The event honors the late Principal Jim Brown and will include student-led service projects, charity initiatives, and guest speakers from the performing arts.

Broadway performers will participate in the program, engaging with students through performance and discussion. The nonprofit Broadway Sings for Pride will be featured as part of the event, sharing its work supporting the LGBTQ+ community and promoting inclusivity through the arts.

Participating artists include Sydney Quildon, who has appeared in The Book of Mormon, and Jayna Elise, who has appeared on America's Got Talent and American Idol, as well as the second national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Both performers will present musical selections and speak with students about their experiences in the industry and their involvement in community-focused initiatives.

Founded in 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride works with theater artists to support LGBTQ+ causes and has collaborated with more than 300 performers. The organization has presented events at venues including the Barclays Center, Citi Field, TADA! Youth Theater, and The LGBT Community Center in New York City, benefiting organizations such as the Tyler Clementi Institute and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Make a Difference Day will continue its focus on service, leadership, and community engagement, connecting students with artists and organizations working across the performing arts and nonprofit sectors.