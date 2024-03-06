BergenPAC's Performing Arts School to Hold Auditions for THE WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School will hold auditions for The Wizard of Oz. The production will be presented in bergenPAC’s theater July 26-28. Performers ages 10-25 are welcome to audition.



The show will be directed by Diana Gonzalez-Morett, a multi-media creative producer with extensive experience working with young performers. She’s joined on the creative team by Music Director Pia Surace and Choreographer Aurie Ceylon.



bergenPAC started its summer musicals in 2011. Nearly 2,000 young performers have come through the program, with alumni going on to attend top college theater programs and land roles in film, TV, Broadway, and touring productions. Before Rachel Zegler starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story remake, she took on the same role in bergenPAC’s 2017 production.



The musicals were originally directed by Alexander Diaz, bergenPAC’s Executive Director who previously served as the PAS Creative Director.



“It has been a wonderful experience to see the summer musical grow,” Diaz says. “I am encouraged by our new creative team to keep the production value high and provide an incredible summer for the students.”



Gonzalez-Morett teaches at the PAS and knows how respected the summer musical program has become.



“This is why I am excited to create a space for young emerging artists to harness their individual talents and fully immerse themselves in a pre-professional experience,” she said. “My favorite part will be the beautiful supportive community and the irreplaceable bonds that come from making theater together.”



Audition Dates



General Auditions

Saturday, April 13, 1-5 pm (5 pm Dance Call required for all auditioning)

Sunday, April 14, 12-5 pm (5 pm Dance Call required for all auditioning)

Virtual self-tape audition due by Sunday, April 14 at 5 pm



Callbacks by Invitation Only

Sunday, April 21, 12 pm



Rehearsals Period

June 24 – July 25



Performances

Friday, July 26: 8 pm

Saturday, July 27: 8 pm

Sunday, July 28: 2 pm



For more information, email mailto: PASBergenPACSummerMusical@gmail.com and see how register to audition at https://www.bergenpac.org/education/auditions

