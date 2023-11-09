Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

Bergen County Players will ring in the holiday season with Broadway heavy-hitters Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens's musical adaptation of the timeless Charles Dickens tale "A Christmas Carol."

A Christmas Carol, The Musical tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge through a lavish and thrilling score. Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics is by Lynn Ahrens, and book is by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. Musical direction is by Steve Bell, with choreography by Elisabeth Julia. Direction is by Larry Landsman, director of BCP's last season's hit "Ragtime, The Musical."

Performances begin Saturday, December 2 and will run through Sunday, December 17 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell with shows on Friday nights at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 12:30PM and 4PM. Tickets to A Christmas Carol, The Musical, priced at $25 for adults and $18 for children (18 years-old and under), can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. The show is recommended for ages five and above.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical seamlessly blends Christmas tradition and cheer and is appropriate for the whole family. This 90-minute production, presented without intermission, premiered at Madison Square Garden's Paramount Theatre on December 1, 1994, and ran for eleven straight holiday seasons. Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime: The Musical, Seussical, Once on This Island) created a brand-new take on the timeless holiday story of Ebenezer Scrooge. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge is forced to face his selfish ways on Christmas Eve when three ghosts visit to lead him through his Past, Present and Future. To this day, A Christmas Carol: The Musical holds the record as the longest-running holiday show in Broadway history.

"The script remains true to Charles Dickens' classic tale," says director Larry Landsman of Wyckoff. "The addition of Alan Menken's music adds an element of fun and whimsy. From beginning to end, this immersive production will transport audiences to Victorian England with Ebenezer Scrooge and all of the people in his life as they reopen his heart to the Christmas spirit."

Landsman's directorial credits range from musicals; Ragtime The Musical, The Music Man, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, The 1940's Radio Hour, A Year With Frog and Toad, and The Full Monty, to plays such as A Few Good Men, Lost in Yonkers, Thumbs, and Accomplice, as well as four of BCP's live radio broadcasts. BCP audiences have enjoyed his performances in Art (Perry Award, Outstanding Actor in a Play), Oliver!, The Foreigner, Lend Me a Tenor, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and The Nerd, to name a few. Landsman is the president of AEP Media, a full-service television production company.

The talented cast of A Christmas Carol, The Musical includes John Ade of New City, NY as Scrooge, Craig Ernest Woodward of Little Falls as Bob Cratchit, Michael S. Fleischer of Tenafly as Ghost of Marley, Caspian Dawson-Hollis of Nyack, NY as Tiny Tim, Jerry Narciso of Landing as a Beadle/various, Bradley Carrington of Berkeley Heights as Fred Anderson/various, Bradley Moyer of Tenafly as Young Ebenezer/various, Duncan Orme-Doutre of New York City as Young Marley/various, Adam Mahonchek of Pompton Lakes as Mr. Smythe/various, Cristina GiGi Garcia of North Plainfield as Grace Smythe/various, Jacob Beser of Ridgewood as Scooge at twelve/various, Oliver Beser of Ridgewood as Scrooge at eight/various, Senna Lieber of Mount Kisco, NY as Fan at 10/various, Nancy Feldman of New City, NY as Mrs. Cratchit/various, Colin Chen of Englewood Cliffs as Jonathan, Davyd H. Suber Jr. of Yonkers, NY as Ghost of Christmas Present/Sandwich Board Man, Carey Gsell of Glen Ridge as Ghost of Christmas Present/Lamplighter, Julianne DiCostanzo of Emerson as Ghost of Christmas Future/Old Hag, Debbie Zika of Hillsdale as Mrs. Mops/various, Carlos Palencia Jr. of Fair Lawn as Granny Chuzzle/various, Bryan John Morris of New Milford as Mr. Fezziwig/various, Katherine Stelma of Bloomfield as Emily/various, Lori Feiler-Fluger of River Edge as Mrs. Fezziwig/various, Alize Abdelhak of New York City as Sally Anderon/various, and Erica Stuppler as Flower Seller/various.

The production team is comprised of Larry Landsman (Director), Kathleen Ruland (Co-Producer/Assistant to the Director), Matt D'Elia (Co-Producer), Michele Roth (Producer Mentor/Costumes), Steve Bell (Musical Director), Alyson Cohn (Production Stage Manager), Elisabeth Julia (Choreographer), Paige Marian (Assistant to the Choreographer), Julianne DiCostanzo (Dance Captain), Steve Moldt (Set Design/Construction), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Marci Weinstein, Joanne Reich, Sarah Choi, Ellyn Essig (Décor), Rob DeScherer (Sound Design), Sandra Conklin-Hughes (Lighting Operation), Barry Reed (Microphones), Ross Pohling (Sound Operation/Projections), Lynne Lupfer (Costume Mistress), Katie Lupfer, Olga Garey, Nayibe Manrique, Bunny Mateosian, Terri Caust (Costumes), Susan Kaufman (Properties/Crew), Richard Frant, Alan Zenreich, Barbara Mintz (Photography), Karen Markle (Hair/Wigs/Makeup), Grace Callahan (Make-up), James Dawson-Hollis (Dialect Coach), Arno Austin (Crew Chief), Greg Guido, Gloria Bumbaco, S.B. Kates (Crew), Jill Hendrickson, Olga Garey and Nayibe Manrique (Dressers), Staci Beth Block (Teambuilding Coach/Youth Choir Co-Coordinator), Tara Hutchison (Youth Choir Co-Coordinator), Jennifer Cottone (Publicity), Richard Field (Member-at-Large), Marci K. Weinstein (Program Bios), and Sharla Herbert (Headshot Board).

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION

All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 12:30PM and 4PM.

Tickets for Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol: The Musical are $25 for adults and $18 for children 18 years-old and under. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (option #6)

BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired and can transfer from a wheelchair. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.

Further information can be found at Click Here

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.