BWW Blog: A Conversation with Broadway's Eva Noblezada and Kimberly Marable

Drexel University’s Theatre Program and the Department of Performing Arts recently presented “A Conversation with Broadway’s Eva Noblezada and Kimberly Marable.”

A few days ago, Broadway officially extended its shutdown until at least June 2021. I haven't been taking the news well, to say the least. I miss everything. Singing. Dancing. Stage-Managing. Advertising. I've only been involved in one production this year--a completely virtual performance of Be More Chill. I had a good time, but it didn't compare to the joys of live theatre. Whether you're performing in it, watching it, or working behind the scenes, in-person theatre changes lives. And it will come back. It has to. But in the meantime, theatre continues to adapt in more ways than we can imagine. And although I'm not on campus this semester, my university's theatre department has many opportunities, many of which make it feel like I am. On October 12th, Drexel University's Theatre Program and the Department of Performing Arts presented "A Conversation with Broadway's Eva Noblezada and Kimberly Marable."

Jimmy Awards finalist, Eva Noblezada, made her Broadway debut as Kim in a revival of Miss Saigon, earning her a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards. In 2019, she received her second nomination for the same category after originating the role of Eurydice in Hadestown. Kimberly Marable, also in the Original Cast of Hadestown, created a role in the Workers Chorus. Before then, she understudied and replaced many actresses in The Lion King and Sister Act, and performed in national tours of The Book of Mormon and The Wedding Singer.

Both actresses shared many helpful tips--everything from how they've been spending their time in quarantine to how we can support theatre during these troubling times. You can donate to The Actor's Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, New York Foundation for the Arts, and many other organizations to keep theatre alive. One important takeaway from the chat, for me, was learning that Kimberly is available for coaching, masterclasses, Q&As; and as a reader for audition tapes via the Moodcaster app. If you're interested in taking advantage of these resources (I know I am), you can find more information on her website, https://www.kimberlymarable.com/masterclasses-q-as. However, if you're a podcast lover, you can check out The Amarillo Project, where Eva, who hosts the channel, welcomes a new guest every week to discuss important topics, such as mental health and self-love.

Spending two hours with these accomplished stars definitely cheered me up. Although I haven't attended a live performance in some time, the masterclass opened my eyes to the beauty of virtual theatre, giving me a sense of hope. As long as we support each other, we'll get through this. Keep donating. Keep adapting. And keep showing up. Even on zoom. Next week, I'll be attending The Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre's digital production of one of my all-time favorites, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, which runs from October 19 - 25. I'm excited to see how The Actors' Playhouse has adapted to the virtual world and how other companies, programs, and resources continue to change during this unprecedented, but conquerable journey.

