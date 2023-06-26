BLUE CURTAIN To Present World Renowned Musicians For Three Free Concerts At The Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater

In case of rain or extreme heat, the shows will move to Princeton High School Performing Arts Center.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Blue Curtain, a beloved Princeton summer tradition, returns to Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater, located at Route 206 and Mountain Avenue, with three family-friendly, free outdoor concerts in July. The concerts begin at 8:00 p.m. 


Jimmy Bosch Salsa Masters, July 8

 

The series opens with Jimmy Bosch Salsa Masters on July 8. This concert is part of the Jimmy Bosch Tribute World Tour, celebrating 50 years in Salsa and Latin Jazz.

Jimmy Bosch, also known as “El Trombon Criollo”, is a jazz and Salsa music trombonist, composer and bandleader of Puerto Rican descent born in New Jersey. He has played with some of the greatest artists of the genre including, Rubén Blades, Mark Anthony, Eddie Palmieri, Celia Cruz, and Ray Baretto, among others. With unique melodies, thoughtful lyrics and impressive trombone solos, the music of Jimmy Bosch will make you want to dance.

 

Juan Carmona, July 15

 

Come hear a night of flamenco as you find in the bars of Andalusian Spain. Blur Curtain presents flamenco guitar virtuoso Juan Carmona and his band on July 15.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest living flamenco guitarists, Juan Carmona comes to Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater for a night of unparalleled flamenco music. Although deeply connected to his Andalusian roots, Carmona stands as an innovator. He is one of the most creative guitarists of the new flamenco generation, garnering Latin Grammy nominations for Best Flamenco Album of the Year five times.  


Rufus Reid & Expedition, July 22

 

The series concludes on July 22 with the legendary jazz bassist Rufus Reid & Expedition. He calls himself “The Evolving Bassist,” and for the world-class musician, composer and educator Rufus Reid, there may be no better nickname. In addition to leading his own groups – duos, trios, quartets and quintets – Reid has accompanied numerous jazz giants like Dexter Gordon, Stan Getz and Kenny Barron. For this concert, Reid will be joined by his quartet, featuring Roxy Coss on saxophone, Kenneth Salters on drums, Roberta Piket on Piano, and Freddie Hendrix on trumpet. 

Blue Curtain, co-sponsored by the Princeton Recreation Department, is a New Jersey nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting the highest quality of culturally diverse music and dance to the audiences in the Princeton area.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets. Pettoranello Gardens is located in Community Park North, Princeton (Route 206 and Mountain Avenue). More information: info@bluecurtain.org

In case of rain or extreme heat, the shows will move to Princeton High School Performing Arts Center at Franklin Ave. & Walnut Lane, Princeton. 



