Audio-Described Performance of MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE! Comes to The Theater Project

The performance is at 8pm, Thursday, August 24.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will be offering an audio-described performance of the comedy, Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage! at the Burdorff Center in Maplewood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Audio-description is a live, verbal commentary that describes to low-vision audience members the costumes, scenery, lighting, physical movements, and action sequences of the production in real time and without interfering in enjoyment of the dialogue. Patrons with vision concerns are invited to arrive at 7:30pm for a preshow orientation which includes a sensory seminar about the sets and costumes. For the performance, they are equipped with a headset or earpiece and receive the commentary via a radio sound system. This system allows theater lovers to independently follow the plot and experience the entirety of the production.

The Theater Project invites groups and organizations that serve the low vision community to attend this production. Discount tickets ($15) for low vision patrons and their companions are available by calling Gary Glor, 973 303-8563. General Admission is $32 with discounts for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at TheTheaterProject.org 

MISS ABIGAIL: Dr. Ruth Meets Emily Post

An interactive comedy where the audience is part of the show, Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage! by Ken Davenport & Sarah Saltzberg immerses audiences in the unique matchmaking stylings and services of Miss Abigail and her devoted assistant Paco. Relying on her extensive, if somewhat outdated, pre-feminist collection of dating guides and romance handbooks, Abigail demonstrates various flirtation techniques to prove that “love can’t be bought, but it can be taught!” Abigail and Paco invite volunteers on stage to test their skills with the most effective ways to attract a mate. The production runs August 17-27, with an audio-described performance on Thursday, August 24.

THE THEATER PROJECT

The Theater Project is a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists. The company enjoys regional and national recognition for its ongoing projects including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program, the Think Fast short play competition—which attracts writers from throughout the country—and its The Theater Project Thinks About … podcasts. The Theater Project has received prestigious National Endowment for the Arts grants, most recently in 2021.




