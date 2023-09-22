Aspire Performing Arts Company Performs PUFFS Next Month

Performances are Friday, October 6 at 7:00PM and Saturday, October 7 at 2:30PM

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too.

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present Puffs, Or: Seven Increasing Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, on October 6 and 7 at Theater 180 in Montclair.

Written by Matt cox, Puffs is the ultimate underdog story. Wayne, the young (trying his best to be) wizard, and his two wizard friends, battle familiar villains alongside the other adorably underachieving members of a particularly underachieving house: the Puffs. This is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Aspire PAC’s production of Puffs stars 18 talented performers from across New Jersey including Sarah Black, Nate Burwell, Francesca Coniglio, Miranda Courtright, Maya Gerstein, Kiera Greenhalgh, Nathan Kossoy, Rea Ladutke, Charlotte Luhrs, Daphne Luhrs, Alex McEnroe, Nicole Neyra, Rachel Perl, Jalan Royal, Andrew Sternberg, Anara Sullivan, Ezra Thiel, and Andrew Voza.

The show is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso. The team also includes production manager Cheryl Wilbur and stage manager Val Pascale.

Performances are Friday, October 6 at 7:00PM and Saturday, October 7 at 2:30PM. A third performance may be added due to demand. All performances take place at the Theater 180, located at 180 Bloomfield Ave in Montclair. This is a second-floor location that requires the use of stairs.

 




