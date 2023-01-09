Aspire PAC Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY January 2023

A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20 to 22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center's George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation.

The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party).

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story that's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father that they are engaged and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family features Jonah Ruderman as Gomez, Sarah Black and Emma Bucardo-Rivera as Morticia, Catherine Golioto and Alex Vacchiano as Wednesday, Nathan Kossoy as Pugsley, Sophia Silvera as Fester, Danielle McGrath and Fiona MacLean as Grandma, and Aidan Sales as Lurch. The Beineke family includes Ryan Cortes as Lucas, Joshua Bienskie-Jackson as Mal, and Julia Bachman and Sophia Peseller as Alice.

A band of spirited ancestors from diverse past generations also haunt the scenes. Featuring 13 performers from across Northern New Jersey including Miranda Courtright, Nicholas de Hombre, Charlotte English, Samantha Feit, Fabian Gallego, Madeline Mauriello, Ciara Moscola, Mads Nagel, Stella Nardone, Nicole Neyra, Jeneily Ruano, Andrew Sternberg, and Elaina Voto.

The show is brought to life (pardon the pun) by an incredible creative team including director Scott Baird, music director Rich Lovallo, and choreographer Melanie Della Peruti. Rounding out the team is production manager Cheryl Wilbur, stage manager Damian Grove, and costume designer Michelle Anderson.

Performances will take place Friday, January 20 at 7:00PM, Saturday, January 21 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, January 22 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.