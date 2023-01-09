Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aspire PAC Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY January 2023

The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and Andrew Lippa.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Aspire PAC Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY January 2023

A magnificently macabre musical comedy, The Addams Family: A New Musical, produced by Aspire Performing Arts Company, will take place January 20 to 22 at the Fair Lawn Community Center's George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation.

The show, based on the beloved characters, was created by an award-winning team that includes authors Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) and composer-lyricist Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Wild Party).

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story that's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father that they are engaged and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family features Jonah Ruderman as Gomez, Sarah Black and Emma Bucardo-Rivera as Morticia, Catherine Golioto and Alex Vacchiano as Wednesday, Nathan Kossoy as Pugsley, Sophia Silvera as Fester, Danielle McGrath and Fiona MacLean as Grandma, and Aidan Sales as Lurch. The Beineke family includes Ryan Cortes as Lucas, Joshua Bienskie-Jackson as Mal, and Julia Bachman and Sophia Peseller as Alice.

A band of spirited ancestors from diverse past generations also haunt the scenes. Featuring 13 performers from across Northern New Jersey including Miranda Courtright, Nicholas de Hombre, Charlotte English, Samantha Feit, Fabian Gallego, Madeline Mauriello, Ciara Moscola, Mads Nagel, Stella Nardone, Nicole Neyra, Jeneily Ruano, Andrew Sternberg, and Elaina Voto.

The show is brought to life (pardon the pun) by an incredible creative team including director Scott Baird, music director Rich Lovallo, and choreographer Melanie Della Peruti. Rounding out the team is production manager Cheryl Wilbur, stage manager Damian Grove, and costume designer Michelle Anderson.

Performances will take place Friday, January 20 at 7:00PM, Saturday, January 21 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, January 22 at 2:00PM. All performances take place at Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.ludus.com or call 201-220-4933.




Kevin James Added Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, May 19 Photo
Kevin James Added Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center, May 19
TV and film star Kevin James performs an evening of stand-up comedy at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 pm.
AMERICAN RIVER: A Journey Down The Passaic At NJPAC Offers A Breathtaking Journey Into New Photo
AMERICAN RIVER: A Journey Down The Passaic At NJPAC Offers A Breathtaking Journey Into Newark's Past And Future
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will screen American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 7:00 PM.
Full Cast And Creative Team Announced For CLYDES at George Street Playhouse Photo
Full Cast And Creative Team Announced For CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse
George Street Playhouse has announced the full cast and creative team as rehearsals kick-off for Clyde's the lightning- charged comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. 
Photos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey Rep
NJ Rep, located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, will present, Popcorn Falls written by James Hindman and starring Broadway veterans, James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. Performances are January 12 through February 12. Check out photos from the production here!

More Hot Stories For You


AMERICAN RIVER: A Journey Down The Passaic At NJPAC Offers A Breathtaking Journey Into Newark's Past And FutureAMERICAN RIVER: A Journey Down The Passaic At NJPAC Offers A Breathtaking Journey Into Newark's Past And Future
January 9, 2023

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will screen American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 7:00 PM.
BETWEEN TWO KNEES Sketch Comedy Show Announced At McCarter TheatreBETWEEN TWO KNEES Sketch Comedy Show Announced At McCarter Theatre
January 9, 2023

​​​​​​​McCarter invites audiences to start the New Year laughing with the outrageously funny and wickedly subversive tale of familial love, loss and connection: Between Two Knees, by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1941's and directed by Eric Ting.
Full Cast And Creative Team Announced For CLYDE'S at George Street PlayhouseFull Cast And Creative Team Announced For CLYDE'S at George Street Playhouse
January 9, 2023

George Street Playhouse has announced the full cast and creative team as rehearsals kick-off for Clyde's the lightning- charged comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. 
Photos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey RepPhotos: First Look at POPCORN FALLS at New Jersey Rep
January 7, 2023

NJ Rep, located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, will present, Popcorn Falls written by James Hindman and starring Broadway veterans, James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. Performances are January 12 through February 12. Check out photos from the production here!
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Stops At The Ridgefield Playhouse On March 3ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Stops At The Ridgefield Playhouse On March 3
January 6, 2023

All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the play presents an intimate portrayal of a true American original.
share