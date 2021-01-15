Arts New Announce 'Hackensack Is On The Rise' Poster Project

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen initiative, working with the City of Hackensack, announces the installation of the 'Hackensack Is On The Rise' poster project. Graphic designer and visual artist Poramit Thantapalit, a Hackensack resident, created a poster design illustrating the city's resurgence and renaissance.

The posters were installed along Main Street business' windows to create a visually colorful, impactful display communicating Hackensack's rise as a vibrant destination. The installation beautifies the area and shines a visual message of hope and resiliency to the community.

"The arts can help build economic resiliency. Through the simple idea of putting up posters in a concentrated space, the pop of colorful imagery and a positive message punctuates the background of the pandemic and its hard-hitting effects on small businesses. This is the power of the arts -- to uplift and draw people out emotionally and physically," explained Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern NJ Community Foundation.

"The Alliance is thrilled to co-sponsor with NNJCF Arts Bergen, this amazing messaging announcing a new dawning on Main Street. It encapsulates perfectly the positive message for all who come to Hackensack that our communities' best is just ahead of us. We are very excited about our poster project, Hackensack Is On The Rise," said Patrice Foresman, Executive Director, Main Street Business Alliance.

The 'Hackensack Is On The Rise' poster project was conceived through the ongoing partnership comprised of the NNJCF's ArtsBergen initiative, the Main Street Business Alliance, the Hackensack Creative Arts Team (CAT), and the City of Hackensack. The collaboration uses creative placemaking to integrate arts and culture into the downtown redevelopment plans and to implement Creative Hackensack, a creative placemaking initiative to make the City of Hackensack an arts destination and a place where the arts thrive. 'Hackensack on the Rise' is one of several projects realizing the 'Creative Vision Statement' developed in 2015 with input from various members and sectors of the community.