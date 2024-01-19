Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Arthur Miller’s powerful drama explores morality, guilt, responsibility, and loss of innocence during World War II.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Shakespeare '70 will present Arthur Miller's powerful tale of morality, guilt, responsibility, and irrevocable loss of innocence during World War II, "All My Sons," at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) West Windsor Campus, Jan-26-Feb. 4.

The Keller family lives in a middle class, God-fearing neighborhood, where residents start and end their lives on the same block; where grape juice and gossip are never more than a few steps away; where power is gained through business and poker games; and where secrets divulged are over freshly baked apple pie. Joe Keller is a successful, self-made man, who has spent his entire life in the single-minded pursuit of wealth for the sake of his family, and who loses sight of his morality - and pays the price.

"All My Sons" is based on a true story and is considered Arthur Miller's first significant play. The original production premiered on Broadway in 1947, with revivals in 1987, 2008, and 2019, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival in 1987 and nominated in 2019. The play was adapted for a 1948 film starring Edward G. Robinson, and again in 1987 for a made-for-television movie starring James Whitmore, Aidan Quinn, and Michael Learned.

The cast features Peter Shea Kierst (Furlong, PA) as Joe Keller; Janet Quartarone (Flemington, NJ) as Kate Keller; Raymond Fallon (Lawrenceville, NJ) as Chris Keller; Kate Augustin (Yardley, PA) as Ann Dever; Jake Burbage (Delran, NJ) as George Dever; J. Ryan Harmer (Robbinsville, NJ) as Jim Bayliss; Hannah Rapaport-Stein (Princeton Junction, NJ) as Sue Bayliss; Jacob Turchi (Old Bridge, NJ) as Frank Lubey; Maggie J. Gronenthal (Lawrenceville) as Lydia Lubey; and Forest Li (Princeton Junction) as Bert.

"All My Sons" is directed by Frank Falisi of Lawrenceville, with Shannon McGovern (Cranford, NJ) as assistant director. Curt Foxworth (Lawrenceville) is production manager, Kailey Fitzgerald (Lawrenceville) is stage manager. Assistant stage manager is Cara Pergament (Robbinsville), with sound design by Chris Loos (Highland Park, NJ).

Dates and showtimes for "All My Sons" are Friday, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Performances will be at the Kelsey Theatre on the MCCC West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.




