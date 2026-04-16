Art House Productions Will Present 8th Annual INKUBATOR NEW PLAY FESTIVAL in Jersey City

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Art House Productions has announced the lineup for its 8th Annual INKubator New Play Festival, scheduled to take place May 4–6 and May 11–13, 2026, in Jersey City.

The festival will present staged readings of new works by playwrights Oded Gross, Erin Mallon, Kyle Mazer, Ferdinand Moscat, Allyson Dwyer, and Cristina Luzárraga. Each performance will be followed by conversations with the writers, directors, and actors.

INKubator is a yearlong development program in which selected playwrights work together in residence, meeting monthly with program director Alex Tobey to develop new scripts. The festival marks the culmination of that process, offering audiences the opportunity to hear the plays performed for the first time.

“Seeing these new plays evolve from just a few scattered pages in October into a full festival of readings in May is such a unique joy,” Tobey said. “I’m beyond excited for this year’s festival and cannot wait to celebrate the progress each writer has made.”

All readings are free to attend, with advance registration required.