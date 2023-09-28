Applications For The New Jersey Theatre Alliance Career Accelerator Program Are Now Open

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), has announced that applications for the 2024 Career Accelerator Program are now open.

This 6-month program consists of three part-time, 8-week placements; two with professional theatres and one with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to learn about theatre administration and management in real-world contexts. In addition to learning in the field, fellows will participate in professional development seminars, mentoring meetings, and check-ins with the Theatre Alliance Staff.

Marshall Jones, III, Associate Dean for Equity, Associate Professor of Theater, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers, the State University of NJ, and Alliance Board President adds, “As a theater professional and educator, I am so proud of this outstanding program on so many levels. First off, it's a great opportunity for emerging leaders of color who have a commitment to the great state of New Jersey. Three lucky individuals have the opportunity to intern with 3 of our member theaters, and most importantly be duly compensated. There's no doubt that the fortunate participants will have their career accelerated.”

Interested applicants must identify as an emerging theatre professional and a person of color. Applicants of color who also identify as Trans or non-binary, disabled, or deaf are highly encouraged to apply.

Applicants may be currently enrolled in college, graduated from college, or finished with high school and not attending college. Adults who identify as emerging theatre professionals, such as those seeking a career change later in life are also eligible for this program. The program is not open to currently enrolled high school students.

“The career accelerator program puts an emphasis on guiding theatermakers of color on their journey to become a professional in the theater industry. This program helped me gain real-life experience and make meaningful connections. Learning about arts administration in a real setting helped me grow my skills in arts management, production, and direction. The skills that I've gained will continue to benefit my future endeavors," says 2023 Fellow, Dez Wesley.

Three Career Accelerator Fellows will be chosen to participate in the program beginning in January 2024 and ending in June 2024. They will be paid $15/hour, receive a $500 travel stipend, and a $500 stipend to support healthcare, childcare, tuition, debt repayment, or other life needs. Fellows will be matched for placements with New Jersey Theatre Alliance member theatres, all of which are committed to creating a learning experience with specific responsibilities, tasks, projects, and structure.

Applications are due by October 2, 2023.

Additional requirements, deadlines, and link to the application form can be found at https://njtheatrealliance.org/career-accelerator/

The Career Accelerator Program is supported in part by the F.M. Kirby Foundation & an anonymous donor.

Founded in 1981, New Jersey Theatre Alliance was the first statewide service organization for professional, not-for-profit theatre companies in the United States, and is a leader in developing model programs that unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate professional theatre in New Jersey. Funding for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, is provided in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, New Jersey Cultural Trust, and contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations including The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Grunin Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund hosted by the Princeton Area Community Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, MidAtlantic Arts Foundation, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, and The Union Foundation.