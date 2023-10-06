Annual Valentine's Day Comedy Shows Come to NJPAC in 2024

On Saturday, February 10 there will be two performances, 7PM and 9:45 PM.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents non-stop laughter on Valentine’s weekend with comedian and actor Bill Bellamy as emcee as he brings some of the funniest comedians to the stage on Saturday, February 10 for two performances, 7PM and 9:45 PM. See Luenell, Radio Big Mack, Capone, and Bruce Bruce, known as some of the funniest comedians on the circuit, as they share their hysterical perspective on life.
Newark’s own Bill Bellamy (host) coined the phrase “booty call” and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who’s Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday and Issa Rae’s Insecure.
Be sure to reserve tickets early as these NJPAC’s Valentine’s Comedy Shows see out, Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
