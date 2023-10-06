Annual Valentine's Day Comedy Shows Come to NJPAC in 2024

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents non-stop laughter on Valentine’s weekend with comedian and actor Bill Bellamy as emcee as he brings some of the funniest comedians to the stage on Saturday, February 10 for two performances, 7PM and 9:45 PM. See Luenell, Radio Big Mack, Capone, and Bruce Bruce, known as some of the funniest comedians on the circuit, as they share their hysterical perspective on life.



Newark’s own Bill Bellamy (host) coined the phrase “booty call” and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who’s Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday and Issa Rae’s Insecure.



Luenell is a force of nature best known for her role as the “hooker with a heart of gold” in Borat, along with appearances in A Star Is Born, Dolemite Is My Name, Hotel Transylvania, Taken 2 and That’s My Boy. You’ve also seen her in Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy and Lopez.

Radio Big Mack returns to his Jersey roots. The comedian is head writer for “The world’s most dangerous morning show,” The Breakfast Club. He’s been a longtime cast member of Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out, and as a standup comic he’s opened for Rickey Smiley, Deray Davis, DC Young Fly and many more.

“The Gangster of Comedy,” Capone (aka Derrick Lee) is straight out of the Bronx. The former host of Harlem’s legendary Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater, he’s performed at Caroline’s Comedy Club and toured with the Y. Kings of Comedy,Def Comedy Jam in England and Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam.

Bruce Bruce first broke onto the comedy scene with gut-busting sets on Def Comedy Jam and Showtime at the Apollo. The former host of BET’s ComicView, he honed his impeccable comedic timing in clubs and festivals across the country.

Be sure to reserve tickets early as these NJPAC’s Valentine’s Comedy Shows see out, Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

