An Evening With John Cusack Comes to bergenPAC

bergenPAC presents An Evening with John Cusack (Featuring Screening of Better Off Dead) on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

With an impressive body of work spanning the course of three decades, John Cusack has evolved into one of Hollywood's most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles. He will take the bergenPAC stage to talk about his career after screening his 1985 comedy “Better Off Dead.”

Cusack was most recently seen in the Amazon's SciFi series, “Utopia,” in which he stars as Dr. Kevin Christie, a charismatic, media-savvy, and brilliant biotech mind who wants to change the world through science.

He first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980's film classics such as “The Sure Thing,” “Say Anything” and “Sixteen Candles.” Following these roles, Cusack successfully shed his teen-heartthrob image by demonstrating his ability to expand his film repertoire by starring in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies including “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.” Some of his other feature film credits include: “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “War Inc.,” “Grace Is Gone.” “The Ice Harvest,” “Runaway Jury,” “Identity,” “The Thin Red Line,” “Con Air,” “City Hall,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “Stand By Me.”

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030