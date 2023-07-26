An Evening With John Cusack Comes to bergenPAC

The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company

An Evening With John Cusack Comes to bergenPAC

 bergenPAC presents An Evening with John Cusack (Featuring Screening of Better Off Dead) on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

With an impressive body of work spanning the course of three decades, John Cusack has evolved into one of Hollywood's most accomplished and respected actors of his generation, garnering both critical acclaim as well as prestigious accolades for his dramatic and comedic roles. He will take the bergenPAC stage to talk about his career after screening his 1985 comedy “Better Off Dead.”

Cusack was most recently seen in the Amazon's SciFi series, “Utopia,” in which he stars as Dr. Kevin Christie, a charismatic, media-savvy, and brilliant biotech mind who wants to change the world through science.

He first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980's film classics such as “The Sure Thing,” “Say Anything” and “Sixteen Candles.” Following these roles, Cusack successfully shed his teen-heartthrob image by demonstrating his ability to expand his film repertoire by starring in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies including “The Grifters,” “Eight Men Out,” “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.” Some of his other feature film credits include: “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “War Inc.,” “Grace Is Gone.” “The Ice Harvest,” “Runaway Jury,” “Identity,” “The Thin Red Line,” “Con Air,” “City Hall,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “Stand By Me.”

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Multi-Grammy Winning Colombian Singer Fonseca Comes To NJPAC Photo
Multi-Grammy Winning Colombian Singer Fonseca Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Fonseca, the Colombian singer-songwriter and winner of 7 Latin GRAMMY awards will perform on Saturday, December 2nd at 8 p.m.

2
Centenary Stage Company Adds Family Matinee Performance For SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Photo
Centenary Stage Company Adds Family Matinee Performance For SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

Centenary Stage Company opens their final Musical theatre event of their 2023 Summerfest, this Thursday July 27 with Seussical the Musical.

3
Playwright Pia Wilson to Deliver New Play for Yendor Theatre Companys Summer Season Photo
Playwright Pia Wilson to Deliver New Play for Yendor Theatre Company's Summer Season

Award-winning playwright Pia Wilson partners with Yendor Theatre Company to deliver a captivating new play for their summer season. Don't miss this exciting production that brings professional theater directly to the community through Yendor's Neighborhood Theatre Initiative.

4
Luna Summer Teen Conservatory Presents MIDDLETOWN, August 4-6 Photo
Luna Summer Teen Conservatory Presents MIDDLETOWN, August 4-6

The Luna Stage Teen Summer Conservatory will present Middletown by Will Eno for three public performances August 4- August 6.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Surflight Theatre (7/05-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gospel Holiday
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You