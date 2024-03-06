American Theater Group To Present A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Post-Performance Talk Back

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Theater Group will present a talk back session following the Thursday March 14th 7pm performance of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music at Hamilton Stage in Rahway.

Members of the cast and creative team will participate in the Q & A session, and all are welcome to attend. The cast is led by Two-time Tony Award-Nominee Kate Baldwin as Desiree Armfeldt, Graham Rowat as Fredrik Egerman (B'way: Dear Evan Hansen, Guys & Dolls) and American Idol Finalist Alyssa Wray as Petra.

“We are thrilled to be back at the beautiful Hamilton Stage, where we first performed in 2012, and are pleased to offer this talk back session to help engage and enlighten the local community,” noted ATG's Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias.

A Little Night Music, with a score by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, was awarded six 1973 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Based on Ingmar Bergman's comedy of manners, Smiles of a Summer Night, it explores the tangled web of hidden (and not-so-hidden) affairs, desires and deceits and features one of Sondheim's most cherished songs, Send in The Clowns.

Kate Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler in the hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and starred in Finian's Rainbow, which drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations.

The accomplished cast also includes Ruth Gottschall (B'way: Mary Poppins, The Music Man) as Madame Armfeldt; Benjamin H. Moore (B'way: Harmony) as Carl-Magnus; Jack Dossett (Parade/ATG) as Henrik; Abby Middleton (Parade/ATG) as Charlotte; RJ Christian (Parade/ATG) as Frid, Tara Rajan (The Sound of Music/Papermill Playhouse) as Fredrika and Lillie Langston as Anne.

Broadway veteran Hunter Foster who directed ATG's highly successful 2023 production of Parade also directs A Little Night Music. Foster, an actor, writer and director, was named the 2018 “Director of the Year” by the Wall Street Journal for his productions of 42nd Street at the Bucks County Playhouse, and The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House. He directed The Other Josh Cohen Off-Broadway and has directed at regional theaters across the US. As an actor, his many Broadway credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Tony Nomination), Urinetown, The Producers, The Bridges of Madison County, Million Dollar Quartet, Les Miserables and Grease.

Tickets and More Information

Performances at Hamilton Stage are at 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are available through the box office by calling 732-499-8226 or online at: https://ucpac.org/event/a-little-night-music/.

Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway and is independently operated under the governance of Union County Performing Arts Center. The 199-seat theater was recently re-opened following a complete renovation.