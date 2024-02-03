Algonquin Unveils 2024-2025 Jazz Series

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the much-anticipated lineup for its 2024-2025 Jazz Series, promising an unforgettable season of toe-tapping rhythms, soulful melodies, and timeless classics. The upcoming series features three performances: "Big Band Royalty," "Perfectly Frank," and "Boogie-Woogie Big Band," each promising to transport audiences on a musical journey through the rich and vibrant world of jazz.



Sunday, August 25, 2024

BIG BAND ROYALTY

Swingin' with the King, the Count, the Duke and the Earl.



Embark on a musical journey through the ages with the soul-stirring sounds of jazz royalty, including the iconic “Duke” Ellington, the velvety Nat “King” Cole, the swinging “Count” Basie, the innovative “Earl” Hines, and Benny Goodman, the “King” of Swing. James Langton's New York All Stars Big Band takes center stage to kick off Algonquin's 2024-2025 Jazz Series bringing these timeless melodies to life, delivering an authentic and electrifying performance.



Sunday, November 10, 2024

PERFECTLY FRANK

Frank Sinatra's Radio “Symphonette” of the 1950's



Step back in time to the golden era of jazz with "Perfectly Frank" – a mesmerizing performance that pays homage to the legendary Frank Sinatra's small band “Symphonette” with which he made iconic radio appearances in the 1950s and ‘60s. Join us for a night of nostalgia, sophistication, and the magic of Sinatra. James Langton hand picks some of the tri-state areas top musicians for this special event. "Perfectly Frank" is not just a concert; it's a journey into the heart of swing and the enduring legacy of one of music's greatest icons.



Sunday, March 2, 2025

BOOGIE WOOGIE BIG BAND

Shuffle, Boogie and Swing: featuring Gimme Four



Get ready to swing and shuffle your way into a stimulating conclusion of the 2024-2025 Jazz Series with "Boogie Woogie Big Band" featuring the sensational James Langton and his dynamic New York All Stars. From the irresistible beats of boogie-woogie to the timeless allure of swing and the fabulous vocal harmony of Gimme Four, this performance is a celebration of the vibrant music that defined an era. Get ready to dance, groove, and immerse yourself for an afternoon of musical brilliance that will leave you wanting more.



Pamela Ward, Algonquin's Executive Director, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, stating, "The 2024-2025 Jazz Series is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and high-quality entertainment to our community. These performances celebrate the rich history of jazz and showcase the incredible talent that continues to shape the genre. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable season of music that will lift spirits and create lasting memories."



Algonquin Arts Theatre continues to be a cultural hub for the community, and the Jazz Series is just one of the many ways they aim to enrich the lives of audiences through the arts.



Jazz Series subscriptions are available for purchase online at AlgonquinArts.org or by calling the box office at 732-528-9211. Individual tickets for jazz performances go on-sale on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of live jazz at Algonquin Arts Theatre!



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.

Algonquin Arts Theatre was awarded “Best Live Theatre” in Monmouth County by the Asbury Park Press in 2023.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.