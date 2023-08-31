Algonquin Reveals 2023-24 Lifelong Learning Lecture Series

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the return of its popular Lifelong Learning Series for the 2023-2024 season. Algonquin Arts Theatre’s Lifelong Learning lectures cover a wide variety of topics related to the art they present on stage. Each lecture is 90-minutes long and light refreshments are served. All classes will conclude with a question and answer period.



“We are thrilled to bring back our Lifelong Learning Program this season,” stated Julie Nagy, Director of Arts Education at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Highlights of the new Lifelong Learning schedule include lectures on direction, story-telling, choreography, film and opera."



Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Bells of Notre Dame Take the Stage

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Gina Lupi

Learn about the storytelling process of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Dive into this epic piece that shows us that sometimes the world is indeed ‘cruel and ugly,’ qualified by the show’s haunting finale on the Algonquin Arts Theatre stage under the direction of Gina Lupi.

(Hunchback of Notre Dame coming to Algonquin stage in October 7-22, 2023)



Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Ella, Nat, Frank, Peggy, Dean and More!

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Ricky Riccardi

After James Langton's New York All-Star Big Band brings the sounds of swing to the Algonquin in October, join GRAMMY-winning jazz historian Ricky Riccardi for a multimedia tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Dean Martin, and other giants of the 1940s and 1950s, featuring rare videos, photos, stories, and much more!

(James Langton’s New York All-Star Big Band with special guests, Gimme Four coming to AAT on October 23, 2023)



Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Ricky Riccardi

Many people know Louis Armstrong from hit records like "Hello, Dolly!" and "What a Wonderful World" or from appearances in films such as "High Society"--but did you know he was arguably the most influential musicians of the 20th century? In a dazzling multimedia presentation, Armstrong author and historian Ricky Riccardi will demonstrate just how "Satchmo" revolutionized the sounds of jazz and popular music with his innovations.

(Don’t miss it! James Langton’s Satchmo! Celebrating Louis Armstrong coming to AAT on August 27, 2023)



Wednesday, March 13, 2024

An Outlandish Trip through Life in Film

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Lecture / Screening delivered by Asbury Shorts USA Founder & Director Doug LeClaire

Award Winning Producer Doug LeClaire delivers a lively and informative look back on a career in national television commercials, independent featured short films and his own crafted national touring exhibition of globally honored short films. Celebrating 40 years with The Asbury Short Films!

(World Best Short Films coming to AAT on March 9, 2024)



Wednesday, April 17, 2024

From the Director’s Chair: If I Were a Rich Man

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Gina Lupi

Join us in Algonquin’s “Tradition” of telling the story of Joseph Steins, Fiddler on The Roof under the Stage Direction of Gina Lupi, music by Jerry Bock/ Sheldon Harnick with Jerome Robbins choreography. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, observe the director’s role in leading a universal theme of tradition in this beautifully rich musical.

(Fiddler on The Roof coming to Algonquin stage in April 6-21, 2024)



Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Music with the Maestro

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Father Alphonse Stephenson

The conductor of the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea will take us on a journey celebrating the best that opera has to offer, in a unique and moving discussion on the art form, ahead of the April concert.

(Opera’s Greatest Hits, Orchestra Series featured on the Algonquin stage in April 28, 2024)



Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Choreography 101 to 105, 6, 7, 8

1:00pm, $15 (Discounts for Members & When You Book 3 or More Lectures)

Instructor: Kathleen Pearlberg

The choreographer of Algonquin's production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Man of La Mancha, Kinky Boots and The Hunchback of Notre Dame covers some of the basics of choreographing a show and discusses how music influences the choreography of a production. Dance can tell a story.