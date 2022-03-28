Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces An INTO THE WOODS Scavenger Hunt

Algonquin Arts Theatre announces an Into the Wood's Scavenger Hunt throughout the borough of Manasquan, NJ during the month of April. Into the Woods is a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales set to a musical format.

This Tony Award-winning musical follows the classic tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and two princes - all tied together by the baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and the witch who has put a curse on them. The promotion celebrating the theatre's musical will incorporate ingredients "The Witch" needs in Into the Woods to make her young again.



Participants who can find: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold will win a myriad of prizes. One lucky participant who completes the challenge will win a prize pack with a value of over $1,000. The four show props can be found in certain businesses throughout Manasquan. Once an item is located, participants need to scan the QR Code attached to that item to get credit for finding the ingredient. The contest will run from April 1 through May 2.



Into the Woods runs at Algonquin Arts Theatre from May 7-May 22, 2022. Tickets start at just $25 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



"We are thrilled to partner with the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce and several businesses in Manasquan," said Shayne Miller, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Algonquin. "This scavenger hunt is a fun way to bring people into Manasquan businesses while promoting our incredible production of Into the Woods."

For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.