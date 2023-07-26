ART By Yasmina Reza is Coming to Freehold, New Jersey This Weekend

See JOSHUA SCOTT, LUCAS WILSON, and Sawyer Barth in his directorial debut of the Tony Award Winning play, 'ART' By Yasmina Reza translated by Christopher Hampton at Actors Playground School of Theatre in Freehold, New Jersey.

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? One of Marc's best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. To Marc, the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn't have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Ivan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As their arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendships.

July 28th and 29th doors open at 7pm. July 30th doors open at 2pm. All performances will be at Actors Playground School of Theatre 922 NJ-33 Building 7, Suite 7, Freehold, NJ 07728, US

Performance Details:

Cast: Lucas Wilson, Joshua Scott, and Sawyer Barth

Director: Sawyer Barth

Executive Producer: Ralph Colombino

Produced by: Sawyer Barth and Dylan Pitanza

Production Design and Photography: Dylan Pitanza

In association with Actors Playground School of Theatre.