A 'NIGHTMARE' ON BROADWAY Comes to Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center This Month

Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will continue its 2023 season in Bloomfield on Sunday, October 29 at 4:00pm with a one-performance-only Broadway musical tribute to all things Halloween in A ‘NIGHTMARE' ON BROADWAY at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue.

Created specifically with the historic Oakeside Mansion & Gardens in mind – which is enjoying its own star turn in Amazon Prime Video's new mystery drama series “Harlan Coben's Shelter” as Bat Lady's House – this celebration of Halloween features Broadway musical tunes, ghost stories, dramatic readings and more.

The entire family will have a fa-BOO-lous afternoon at this ghoulishly fun musical revue recognizing Broadway's most thrilling and chilling showtunes and wickedly fun tales of the Halloween season. Reservations are recommended and can be made in advance at Skyline's online box office: Click Here. Tickets are $20 each, $15 for seniors and students.

David C. Neal, Skyline Theatre Company's associate artistic director, directs the production with Adam Beskind as Musical Director. The cast of principals features David Couter, Michele McConnell, Duane McDevitt and Tori Palin.

“All of us at Skyline Theatre Company are thrilled to bring live professional theatre back to Bloomfield!” says Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni. “Our 2023 season at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center in partnership with the Township of Bloomfield continues to be an exciting one and we look forward to welcoming area theatre lovers to Oakeside to see professional theatre right in their own backyard.”

The final event of Skyline Theatre Company's 2023 season in Bloomfield is HOLIDAY CAROLS & STORIES, a jolly fun and musical afternoon of sing-alongs, carols, and holiday stories suitable for kids from 1 to 92, on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00pm.

Tickets are available to reserve in advance through Skyline's website and online box office at SkylineTheatreCompany.org. Tickets range from $15 to $25.