Remember Jones to Star in TOMMY Concert with Glen Burtnik and Jeff Kazee

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced six concerts of The Who’s rock opera TOMMY starring Remember Jones, with special guests Glen Burtnik, Jeff Kazee, JaQuita May and more.  

Jersey Shore “soul sensation” Remember Jones will act as creative director and musical director, and sing the songs of the character Tommy, originally sung by Roger Daltrey. He will be joined by Glen Burtnik (hit songwriter and entertainer currently with The Weeklings, formerly of Styx) as Uncle Ernie; Jeff Kazee (pianist, vocalist, and songwriter, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Bon Jovi, Early Elton Trio) as the Pinball Wizard; JaQuita May (Summer of Love, Disciples of Soul) as The Acid Queen; Johnny Pisano (Willie Nile) on bass and as the Doctor; Joey Secchiaroli (The Reign of Kindo, Remember Jones) as The Hawker; Jeremy Rotolo (singer/songwriter/actor, Rock of Ages, American Idiot) as Cousin Kevin; Taylor Tote (singer/songwriter) as Sally Simpson; and a 10-piece band including Joe Bellia of The Weeklings, Jeremy Korpas, Chris Brouwers, Mike Gilch, Stevi Incremona, members of Remember Jones touring band, and more! 

“It’s an honor to bring this legendary rock opera to life with a mix of such notable rock talent and up-and-coming artists,” said Remember Jones. “It feels like the Axelrod is giving us, performers and audiences alike, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” 


Axelrod’s Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco serves as Producer. Sound design by Asbury Audio. Lighting design by Gil Mason-Butch. Video design by Mallory Massara.  

The Who’s rock opera TOMMY starring Remember Jones will run for 6 performances at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave. in Deal Park from November 10-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Please note: this is NOT the musical The Who’s Tommy, but a special theatrical concept concert of The Who’s album of the original rock opera. Special guests are scheduled to appear at all performances. For tickets, visit Click Here or call 732-531-9106, ext. 14. Tickets start at $42; group packages available. 

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown 

 




