Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At MPAC Announces Lead Sponsor And Audition Schedule

MPAC has announced that its 2024 spring production will be Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Trend Motors returns as the lead sponsor for the third consecutive year.

Four performances will be held May 31-June 2. The show will be directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director, with music direction by Charles Santoro. (Audition info below). Tickets will go on sale in April.

“We're thrilled to be back for our 10th Annual Main Stage production at MPAC and even more excited to be presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast!,” said Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director. “This classic and ‘tale as old as time' musical is filled with fantastic opportunities and exciting challenges for our young performers and artistic staff! Not only is it filled with fun and vivid characters, amazing sets and costumes, a great score and wonderful staging opportunities, but underneath it's all about love, kindness and seeing others for who they are inside. It's really a perfect musical for us, and I can't wait to bring it to life on the MPAC stage!”

The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging from age 7-25.

Auditions will take place at MPAC February 4 and 7.

MPAC is seeking:

We are looking for triple threat performers ages 13-25 for Principal roles and Ensemble, and performers ages 7 – 10 (and no taller than 4'10” for the role of Chip.) We are looking for experienced performers of all types and backgrounds to play a variety of interesting characters. This is a very challenging show. All Performers should be excellent actors who are very strong singers and dancer/movers. Please prepare one minute of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. The song should be fully interpreted with strong acting choices. Must bring sheet music in the correct key. You may be asked for another contrasting selection, so please be prepared.

Additional information about the production and available roles are available at Click Here

Disney's Beauty and the Beast has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

For the third consecutive year, Trend Motors will serve as proud lead sponsor of the production. “Trend Motors VW is thrilled to return as the proud Lead Sponsor of MPAC's spring musical production,” said Adam Greene, President of Trend Motors. “Since 1965, our company has been passionately dedicated to supporting our local community, and over the past three years, we have become a major sponsor of MPAC and their wonderful programs that make Morris County the best place to live, work and visit. MPAC's Spring Musical is a corporate sponsor's dream. Sponsors of this production help provide an opportunity for young local performers to nurture their talents and learn from MPAC's outstanding Education Director, guest artists, and more, and in return, our businesses receive tremendous exposure by being associated with this family-friendly community event. I encourage other local businesses to join me in sponsoring Disney's Beauty and the Beast at MPAC – seeing thousands of smiles on people's faces as they flock to MPAC in June for the production's weekend-long run is truly priceless.”

Any individual or business interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for Beauty and the Beast should contact MPAC's Development Office.