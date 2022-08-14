The Granite Playwrights Plan To Perform THE GREAT ATLANTIC AND PACIFIC SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Hatbox Theatre

The Granite Playwrights will present Alan Lindsay's "The Great Atlantic & Pacific Shakespeare Company" at the Hatbox Theatre from August 19-28, Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. General Admission tickets are $25, $22 for members, seniors and students and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Shakespeare Company is an uproarious romp through the travails of a down-and-out company of Shakespeareans. When financial malfeasance brings The Great A&P to the brink, the company's stars, ex-lovers Biron and Rose, can't seem to get their act together to save it-to the endless consternation of everyone. At the end of their affair, Biron takes refuge in the weird teachings of Sister Rene, while Rose trundles off the Caribbean with Christopher Sylman, a smarmy lawyer she picked up at Shelley's Bar. Can the players convince Biron he didn't kill his wife with his infidelity? Can they convince Rose to focus on the A&P's teetering prospects? Will Rose and Biron resolve their personal problems-or will their bickering mean the end of The Great A&P once and for all? And what good is Shakespeare? To be, or not to be. That is the question. (No profound knowledge of Shakespeare is expected or required.) Come join us for a laugh out loud, fun filled evening of madcap entertainment. Parental discretion advised-- adult themes and strong language may not be suitable for children.

The Granite Playwrights is a Concord-based writing group and production company, dedicated to producing original plays by local playwrights. The current membership includes George Kelly, Jane Jewett Hunt, and Alan Lindsay. Previous Hatbox productions include the Beer, Food, Hope and Baseball; The Bartailed Godwit and other plays; and Loose Connections. Be on the lookout for The College Game Plus Two, coming to Hatbox July 2023. Find us on Facebook.

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

