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Le nozze di Figaro will come to the Dutch National Opera in May. Performances will run 8 – 28 May 2026.

With Le nozze di Figaro, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed a tragicomic classic that has been a favourite with audiences ever since it premiered in 1786. Mozart and his librettist Da Ponte switch effortlessly between light-hearted intrigue and existential questions. Kirill Serebrennikov’s stage direction brings the opera’s social criticism into sharp focus, giving it contemporary relevance.

The opera unfolds over the course of one whirlwind day. Figaro and Susanna are preparing for their wedding, but their employer, Count Almaviva, has his eye on Susanna. Meanwhile, his wife, the Countess, finds herself courted by the young Cherubino.

The visionary director Kirill Serebrennikov shows the instincts and impulses of the characters in this household that seems so respectable on the surface but where so much is going on behind the scenes. As in a gripping thriller, the dynamics are pushed to the limit. Serebrennikov introduces an additional narrative layer by splitting the role of Cherubino into both a male and a female character. The silent yet highly expressive Cherubino, portrayed by an actor, overflows with sexual desires but remains oblivious to the love felt for him by the singing Cherubina.

In this production, conductor Francesco Corti makes his debut both at Dutch National Opera and with the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra. He specialises in historically informed performances of the baroque and classical repertoire.

Soprano Olga Kulchynska, who won over Amsterdam audiences with her performance in Königskinder, sings her first Countess in this production. Baritone Björn Bürger, who shone last season in Die Fledermaus, takes on the role of Count Almaviva. Emily Pogorelc and Michael Nagl make their house debuts as Susanna and Figaro. Soprano Véronique Gens sings her first Marcellina, while Cecilia Molinari, who received great acclaim as Idamante in Idomeneo (2025), portrays Cherubina.

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