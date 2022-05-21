DIARY OF A SHEEPDOG Extends Run Through July

After an overwhelming premiere of the new musical Diary of a Sheepdog in the pop-up theater in MECC Maastricht, performances have been extended. Producers Albert Verlinde and Toneelgroep Maastricht have announced that fifty-five thousand tickets have now been sold for the unique and historic performance. The show can only be seen in Maastricht for eight weeks.

'It's unbelievable,' says Albert Verlinde. 'After the premiere, the performance received five out of five stars from almost everyone. I have rarely experienced that. And the public is also enthusiastic. On average they give the performance a score of 9.3. It is a great recognition for the cast and creatives of this wonderful production. The run for tickets has since been so great that we are already at fifty-five thousand tickets sold. People from all over the Netherlands want to travel to Maastricht to see the adventures of chaplain Odekerke.'

Seven times a week, 1,600 people see this unique musical on the largest theater stage in the Netherlands, in which part of Limburg's history is told and which many still know from television. According to the reviews, lead actors Joes Brauers, Nandi van Beurden, Suzan Seegers, William Spaaij, Anne-Mieke Ruyten, and Angela Schijf play 'the stars of heaven'.

'A large Limburg fanfare orchestra can also be seen at every performance,' says co-producer and director Servé Hermans. 'In total, we use sixteen harmonies and fanfares. The fanfare and harmony is part of Limburg life. They make their appearance at a procession, a funeral or at the annual village fair. It's fantastic that they can play live with us.'

More information and ticket sales : www.dagboekvaneenherdershond.nl. Due to its success, the performance can be seen in the pop-up theater in MECC Maastricht, extended until 17 July 2022.