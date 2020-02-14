Tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Saenger Theatre Go On Sale Feb 21

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced today that individual tickets for the tour of the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Fiddler on the Roof is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season and will be coming to the Saenger Theatre from May 12-17, 2020.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof start at $30. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

Fiddler on the Roof will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from May 12-17, 2020. The performance schedule is as follows:

· Tuesday - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

· Friday: 8 p.m.

· Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

· Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled for theatre goers to experience Fiddler on the Roof as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series at the Saenger Theatre," said Billy Hoffman, Hancock Whitney senior vice president. "Audiences will love this theatrical masterpiece."

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.





