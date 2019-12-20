Broadway in Hawaii Has Announced Lottery and Special Student Discount for RENT

Broadway in Hawaii announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $24.50 for every performance of Rent, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. It is a Rent tradition to offer discounted rush seating in the first few rows of the orchestra section. This tradition began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The 20th Anniversary Tour continues the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in every city.

The lottery tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Blaisdell Box Office located at 777 Ward Avenue on the day of each performance only, two and a half hours prior to the show. The $24.50 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.



There is a special discounted rate for students for the matinee performance on Friday, December 27th. Tickets are $25 plus fees for any open seat and only while supplies last. This offer is available at all points of sale with a student ID. If purchased online, tickets have to be picked up with the student ID.

RENT performs at the Blaisdell Concert Hall December 24 - 29.

Performance times are:

Tuesday, December 24

2:00pm

Thursday, December 26

7:30pm

Friday, December 27

2:00pm

Friday, December 27

8:00pm

Saturday, December 28

2:00pm

Saturday, December 28

8:00pm

Sunday, December 29

1:00pm

Sunday, December 29

6:30pm

RENT Lottery Rules

o A limited number of $24.50 orchestra seats are available for each performance.

o Limit of 2 tickets per person, cash only.

o 2 ½ hours before each performance names will be collected.

o 2 hours before each performance, names will be drawn.

o Winners must be present (with valid photo ID) when their names are called, or they forfeit their tickets.

For general ticket information, visit www.broadwayinhawaii.com.





