BWW Preview: Brace Yourself for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fox Cities P.A.C.

Apr. 10, 2019  

BWW Preview: Brace Yourself for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fox Cities P.A.C.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is set to perform at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from April 30 through May 5. Here's all you need to know about the play before rolling on the floor with laughter.

- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is uproariously funny. Remain unconvinced? That's okay. Just look the play up on YouTube, and you'll soon have no doubts that it's one of the funniest things out there.

- The show is basically a play within a play. It follows a group putting on a performance of a murder mystery. However, the opening night goes terribly and hilariously awry in unexpected ways.

- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is popular around the world. It has played on London's West End and Broadway, and it has toured internationally.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will run from April 30 through May 5 at the Fox Cities P.A.C. Tickets are still available.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Related Articles View More NationalTours Stories   Shows



From This Author Meredith Kreisa

Growing up, Meredith wanted to be a Broadway star and marry Adam Pascal. But when she realized she was a triple non-threat and no marriage (read more...)

  • BWW Preview: Brace Yourself for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • BWW Preview: COME FROM AWAY Set to Land at Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • BWW Review: Audiences Feel the Love with THE LION KING at the Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • BWW Preview: THE LION KING Set to Play at Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • BWW Review: ANASTASIA Enchants at Fox Cities P.A.C.
  • BWW Preview: ANASTASIA Set to Play at Fox Cities P.A.C.

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup