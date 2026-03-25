Vanderbilt University Theatre to Stage Я.U.ROBOT in Nashville

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The robot revolution is coming to Vanderbilt, complete with laser battles, retro-futurist spectacle, and a cast of students originating roles in this world premiere. Vanderbilt University Theatre will present Я.U.Robot, a darkly comic reimagining of Karel Čapek's foundational sci-fi play R.U.R., written by Nashville playwright and Vanderbilt Writer-in-Residence Krista Knight whose original musical Sloppy Bonnie was named a Critic's Pick by The Nashville Scene, and directed by Nashville theatre veteran Leah Lowe. An American debutante ignites a robot uprising. A century later, the machines rule the world and attempt to stage the first ever robot play, Rise of the Robots. Their carefully engineered narrative begins to unravel when emotion, obsolescence, and inconveniently human impulses enter the system.

The production functions as both theatrical spectacle and creative laboratory. Knight developed the script in collaboration with student performers, incorporating their individual skills directly into the play. The cast includes experienced student actors alongside first-time performers, creating what Lowe describes as “a true ensemble experiment in learning by doing.” The project also connects to Vanderbilt's interdisciplinary CORE curriculum. First-year students in Arts & Science encounter Čapek's original play in their Science, Technology, and Values coursework, making this production an opportunity to experience its themes live and reimagined for the present moment.

“We wanted something that would speak to students early in their time here, while also engaging the wider Nashville community,” Lowe says. “It's about collaboration, problem-solving, and building a shared creative world.”

Krista Knight, Playwright

Bookwriter and lyricist of Sloppy Bonnie at OZ Arts and Nashville Rep Ingram New Work Fellow for her play Crybully. Career highlights include scripting a ride for Tokyo Disneyland and adapting Trolls for the stage for DreamWorks. Her New York Times recommended six-part VR cockroach puppet play CRUSH is streaming on the Emmy app. BA: Brown, MA: NYU, MFA: UC San Diego, Artist Diploma: Juilliard. Writer-in-Residence at Vanderbilt University. www.KristaKnight.com

Leah Lowe, Director

Recent credits include The Case for the Existence of God at Actors Bridge, Come From Away at Nashville Rep, Cymbeline at Nashville Shakespeare Festival, and Sloppy Bonnie at Oz Arts Nashville.

Creative team:

Liz Haynes, Production Manager

Rozy Isquith, Scenic Designer

Sadie Karr, Assistant Scenic Designer

Hannah Chalman, Costume Designer

Kyle Odum, Sound Designer

Taylor Hulsey-Thomas, Lighting Designer

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

When: April 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 PM

Where: Neely Auditorium, Vanderbilt University Campus

Length: 75min

Tickets: Free and open to the public. Reservations recommended - Reservation Link