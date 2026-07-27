Review: EDGAR ALLAN POE SPEAKEASY: CHAPTER TWO at The Franklin Theatre

NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. Sign Up

Step through the doors of The Franklin Theatre, and the marquee’s historic warmth immediately gives way to something far more mysterious. For the return of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: Chapter Two, the venue’s classic Main Street elegance is draped in atmospheric shadows, flickering candlelight, and low-lit velvet accents. The pop-up production, conceived by Midnight Creative, reimagines a traditional theatrical performance by converting the theater into a 19th-century gothic speakeasy. Patrons, many adorned in Victorian-inspired attire or steampunk garb, settle into an intimate, 90-minute immersion into the dark imagination of America’s master of macabre: Edgar Allan Poe.

Rather than presenting standard theatrical plays or passive readings, this production relies on a dynamic troupe of performers operating as "Poe Historians". The actors perform in character, using monologue-style framing for each story with historical tidbits about Poe's life before launching into dramatic, high-octane reenactments. Serving as part macabre hosts, part literary scholars, and part dramatic storytellers, the actors weave biographical context and dark humor around four emotionally charged vignettes. Each narrative is delivered with a captivating, high-energy cadence that brings Poe's prose off the page and into the spotlight. Between monologues, the performers coordinate seamlessly as service staff, pacing the evening so that each story's climax coincides directly with the tasting notes of its paired libation, delivered to your seat. The true magic of the evening and a kick for the audience is its intimacy with the cast. Once a vignette ends, the dynamic performers step right off the stage and into the crowd to personally serve the next round of thematic potions, affording you a moment to interact.

The cornerstone of Chapter Two is its brand-new cocktail menu, where expert mixology serves as an extension of the storytelling. Please note that "mocktails" are also available.

The Pit and the Pendulum paired with Swing of Fate As the narrator recounts the harrowing agony of a blade slowly descending inch by inch, audience members sip on the Swing of Fate. Featuring a delicate Prosecco float, the drink shifts dynamically on the palate from sweet to tart, cleverly mirroring the sharp, oscillating motion of the swinging blade. The music overhead is also cleverly crafted in binaural panning, swinging in stereo from side to side.

The Cask of Amontillado paired with Montresor's Revenge To accompany Poe's classic tale of betrayal and buried vengeance, guests are served Montresor's Revenge. Built around rich Amontillado sherry balanced with bright citrus, the drink offers a deceptively complex depth that echoes Montresor’s cunning scheme to lure Fortunato into the damp catacombs that seal his fate.

Annabel Lee paired with Lover's Lament Shifting to Poe's poignant poetry, the tragic romanticism of Annabel Lee is complemented by Lover's Lament. A bittersweet blend of bourbon, lemon juice, and floral hibiscus, its deep pink tint and bittersweet profile evoke the enduring, tragic love set by the kingdom by the sea.

The Fall of the House of Usher paired with Roderick's Ruin Closing the evening is a descent into madness with The Fall of the House of Usher. The accompanying cocktail, Roderick's Ruin, combines dark cold brew, pomegranate juice, creamy mocha, and vanilla vodka. The cocktail's heavy, atmospheric color and rich taste perfectly reflect the gloomy decay and collapsing sanity of the Usher estate.

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: Chapter Two uniquely excels because it respects both the literary craft of its source material and the art of modern mixology. Whether you are a lifelong devotee of gothic literature, a craft cocktail enthusiast, or simply seeking an inventive night out, this traveling pop-up delivers a thrilling, multisensory experience. As Midnight Creative continues its national tour through major cities across the country, it remains a must-see engagement whenever it darkens a local stage. Since Midnight Creative operates the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy as a nationwide touring production with rotating troupes, no formal playbill was provided. However, the five-person professional ensemble of “Poe Historians,” including the charming Master of Ceremonies, delivers outstanding and mesmerizing performances.

The show tours over 90 cities year-round, taking over historic venues, boutique theaters, and heritage buildings for 1-3-day engagements. The tour travels extensively through the Southeast, Midwest, and West Coast, popping into spots like Palm Springs, Chicago, Detroit, and historic venues across Florida and Tennessee. For more information on the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy visit, https://edgarallanpoe-speakeasy.com/.

Fun fact! The immersive production was created and produced by Julia Tirinnanzi and Ryan Austin Wieczorek, the founding team behind Midnight Creative. To elevate their theatrical vision into its next major phase, Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: Chapter Three, the duo has partnered with legendary composer Danny Elfman. Known for shaping the dark, whimsical soundscapes of iconic films like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands, Elfman provides original music and haunting orchestrations for the show. This collaboration weaves Elfman’s signature gothic score directly into Tirinnanzi and Wieczorek’s storytelling, turning their pop-up cocktail experience into a fully sung, immersive musical hybrid.

Need more Nashville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...